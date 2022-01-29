Classes could cease at University of Lethbridge as strike vote looms

·4 min read
Dan O&#39;Donnell, president of the University of Lethbridge Faculty Association, says he hopes if it comes to a strike, that it is &#39;strong and short.&#39; (Jennifer Dorozio/CBC - image credit)
Dan O'Donnell, president of the University of Lethbridge Faculty Association, says he hopes if it comes to a strike, that it is 'strong and short.' (Jennifer Dorozio/CBC - image credit)

Students, faculty and administration at the University of Lethbridge await a potential strike vote next week, with the future of classes for the rest of the semester up in the air.

University administration and faculty have been in contract negotiations for nearly 600 days after the faculty's collective agreement expired on June 20, 2020.

On Jan. 17, mediation broke down and the two sides entered a two-week cooling off period the following day.

This coming week, likely Wednesday and Thursday, faculty could participate in a strike vote, supervised by the Alberta Labour Relations Board (ALRB). Should the majority of faculty be in favour, a strike could begin as early as the following week.

Similarly, the University of Lethbridge has the ability to enact a lockout on its employees, according to the ALRB.

"Our hope would be that should a strike happen that it would be strong and short," said Dan O'Donnell, president of the University of Lethbridge Faculty Association.

O'Donnell expressed frustrations over the negotiation process he has been a part of, especially given the amount of time the it has taken.

Jennifer Dorozio/CBC
Jennifer Dorozio/CBC

What faculty want

O'Donnell looks to the example of the Concordia University strike that ended earlier this month as an example of what the Lethbridge faculty hope to achieve.

Joy Morris is a professor of mathematics at the university and is on the UFLA negotiation team.

Compensation and salary are one of the key focuses of negotiations, she said.

"We're about 10 to 15 per cent behind in every job category at every rank … all the five universities that we've agreed on with the university should be competitors for our negotiations," she said.

Other key issues are workload and a push for representation of faculty on university budget committees. They are also asking that a committee be set up evaluating faculty benefits.

"Most of our benefits are not actually written into the contract in terms of the details of what we get for them," she said.

"What we're asking there is that we have a committee set up so that we can make sure that we're actually getting value for our money for our benefits."

On Thursday, the university sent out an unsigned email to students and faculty that said should a strike take place, faculty will not be able to access their academic platforms, including their emails, or offer instruction of research.

In a statement provided to CBC News on Friday, the university said it is is "committed to negotiating a collective agreement that respects the contribution and value of our colleagues and ensures a high-quality post-secondary education for our students."

"We understand labour negotiations can cause uncertainty for faculty, students and staff," the statement read.

"We hope to make progress on issues of concern from our faculty association through ongoing negotiation. We pledge to do our utmost to avoid interruptions to student learning and university operations, and to continue keeping our faculty, students and staff updated on the bargaining process."

Submitted by Ziv Corenblum, Mckenna Layne, Amy Mendenhall
Submitted by Ziv Corenblum, Mckenna Layne, Amy Mendenhall

Students react

The email sent to faculty and students also assured students the university is working to avoid a strike outcome and protect student learning experiences.

"Above all else, we remain dedicated to supporting our students. We share students' concerns about academic delays that could be caused by ULFA job action, and their potential threat to the completion of the Spring 2022 semester," the email read in part.

It did note that if the strike goes forward with ALRB approval, all classes and research opportunities will cease. The email went on to say that could affect course completion and learning placements as well as delay final grades.

"It's quite, quite stressful, because you don't know what's gonna happen, like, next week or next month," said Ziv Corenblum, a third year political science and history student.

Corenblum says he supports the faculty but he is concerned for how this will affect his own plans to graduate on time.

Amy Mendenhall is a fourth year Indigenous studies student at the school who is helping to organize a protest Sunday in solidarity with the faculty association.

She says the support of faculty she and other students have experienced during the pandemic moved her to action.

"It's just a morale boost for our faculty who have done so much for us," she said.

Mckenna Layne, a fifth year student studying sociology and marketing, says the potential strike adds more unknowns to an already difficult time for students.

University of Lethbridge students are currently studying remotely, like many Alberta schools, due to the fifth wave of COVID-19 in Alberta.

"It's a little bit scary just being in school, already hard enough, thinking that it could be disrupted," she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Millions raised in N.L. church lottery could be used in Mount Cashel abuse settlement

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Catholic church is asking a Newfoundland and Labrador court to decide if millions of dollars raised through a local parish's fundraiser could be used to pay survivors of physical and sexual abuse at a former orphanage in St. John's. The cash at stake — more than $5.7 million — was raised through a Chase the Ace lottery that saw tens of thousands of people regularly flood into the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's during the summer of 2017 for a chance at the jackpot. The

  • Cowboys owner says sought-after DC Dan Quinn staying put

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a candidate for several head coaching jobs, would instead remain in Dallas for “years to come." Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons who just completed his first season as the Cowboys DC, had interviewed with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. He was also a candidate for the Miami Dolphins head coaching vacancy. Jones went on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, a week

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu

  • Nurse on Raptors’ near-comeback, Trent’s ejection vs. Bulls

    The Raptors nearly managed a comeback on the second night of a back to back against the Bulls — in large part due to Gary Trent Jr.’s 32 points. But crucial free-throw misses and Trent’s eventual ejection in the fourth quarter posted added challenges to Nick Nurse’s team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Australian Open: Canada's Auger-Aliassime drops five-set heartbreaker to Medvedev

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down and saved a match point before beating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 to move into the Australian Open semifinals. The U.S. Open champion’s bid to become the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title in the next major tournament is still on track after the 4-hour, 42-minute comeback victory. A six-minute delay in the third-set tiebreaker for the roof on Rod Laver Arena to be close

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Émilie Castonguay becomes 1st female assistant GM in Canucks history

    The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Émilie Castonguay as assistant general manager. The 38-year-old Quebec native is only the second woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history, and the first in Vancouver. "It is a big day ... an historic day," she said. "It goes to show that women have a place in sports and in hockey. I'm starting as assistant general manager and we'll see where that takes me." Jim Rutherford, Vancouver's president of hockey operations and interim GM, said

  • Indiana lawmakers advance bill banning transgender athletes

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers advanced a Republican-backed bill Monday that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity. The bill would prohibit students who were born male but identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls. The proposal would not prevent students who identify as female or transgender men from playing on men’s sports teams. House education committ

  • Reimer, Sharks beat Capitals 4-1 to snap 2-game skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — James Reimer made 32 saves, Jonathan Dahlen scored in one of his dad's old home arenas and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak. Reimer stopped Alex Ovechkin eight times and was San Jose's best penalty killer when Washington came up empty on four power plays. Noah Gregor scored his second goal of the season and Nicolas Meloche had the first of his NHL career to help get the Sharks’ four-game East Coast trip off

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Maple Leafs need Petr Mrazek to be more than a backup to sustain their season

    Toronto did not sign Petr Mrazek to a three-year, $3.8M deal for him to play backup netminder and in recent games, the Czech goalie has shown encouraging signs than he can play a pivotal support role to Jack Campbell in the second half of the Maple Leafs season.&nbsp;