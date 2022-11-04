Classes cancelled for some Windsor-Essex students as CUPE workers expected to strike

Schools in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board are closed Friday due to planned job action. (Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Some students are out of class today and parents are awaiting updates as education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) are expected to head to the picket lines Friday in defiance of provincial legislation.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, where 400 staff including educational assistants are represented by the union, is closed for the day.

The board said all non-CUPE staff are expected to report to work and students can expect their teachers — who are not part of the union — will provide online assignments for the day.

The city of Windsor is offering child care at three locations: the Optimist Community Centre, Forest Glade Community Centre and the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex. Parents can register online or show up at one of the centres.

Schools in the Greater Essex County District School Board are open. Around 600 employees including secretaries and maintenance workers are part of the union, but not educational assistants or early childhood educators.

The French Catholic School Board, Conseil scolaire catholique Providence, is conducting online learning for elementary and secondary students, while the French public board, Conseil scolaire Viamonde, said on Monday that it has the capacity to keep schools open for a few days in the event of a strike.

CUPE says its members will picket outside the offices of MPPs across the province on Friday, and some other unions in the province are vowing to support them.

The strike comes after mediation between the Ontario government and CUPE failed to result in a deal.

The province passed a bill Thursday to impose a new contract on the workers and make it illegal for them to strike.

Deandre Dailey, a custodian in the Windsor-Essex public board who said he'll be taking part in the job action, wants to see wages rise. He spoke out against the legislation.

"It's it goes against the rights, the freedom that everybody's fought for already," he said on Thursday. "I think that you can't go against that."

Strike on until workers decide otherwise: union

Union leaders said education workers will be off the job "until our members decide otherwise."

"We are on strike until this government recognizes that you can put in all of the legislation in place, but you cannot control a worker movement that is so fed up with your overreach," said Laura Walton, president of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions, which represents 55,000 education workers.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government had no choice but to proceed with its legislation, which includes the notwithstanding clause that allows the legislature to override parts of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms for a five-year term.

"For the sake of Ontario's two million students, to keep classrooms open, CUPE has left us with no choice but to pass the Keeping Kids in Class Act," he said.

Lecce said he has instructed school boards to do everything they can to keep classes going.

Boards including the Lambton Kent District School Board, the St. Clair Catholic District School Board and many in the Greater Toronto Area have cancelled classes.

