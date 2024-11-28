Class tells as Chelsea put away stubborn Heidenheim

Christopher Nkunku and co look simply too good for the Europa Conference League - Getty Images/Darren Walsh

Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 2

How much is Christopher Nkunku worth? A 27-year-old France international, he cost Chelsea £52 million when he joined the club last summer. Most would probably agree that he is still worth the same sort of money now.

Such a valuation provides an indication of how straightforward the Uefa Conference League should be for Enzo Maresca’s team this season. If we agree Nkunku is worth around £50 million, then we can say that he alone is worth more than the entire squads of 30 of the other 35 teams who are taking part in Europe’s third-tier competition.

According to transfer specialists Transfermarkt, Chelsea’s 35 competitors in the Conference League have an average squad value of £32 million. Or, to put it another way, around the same as one Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Chelsea’s squad value, by contrast, stands at £800 million.

When you consider it in these terms, it is something of a wonder that Heidenheim caused them so many problems here in Germany on Thursday night. Maresca’s team won again, to make it four victories from four in the Conference League, but they had to work significantly harder than in their previous games.

This was, at last, a proper European match against spirited opposition. It required a pair of excellent second-half finishes, from Nkunku and Mykhailo Mudryk, to claim victory but Chelsea also needed some superb goalkeeping by Filip Jorgensen at the other end to preserve their lead.

Heidenheim are a fascinating club with a fascinating manager. Frank Schmidt is the longest-serving coach in German football, having been at the club since September 2007. As a measure of how long that is, consider this: at the time of his appointment, Jose Mourinho was still in his first spell as Chelsea manager.

07:44 PM GMT

Perfect start continues

Second-half goals from Christopher Nkunku and Mykhailo Mudryk mean it’s four wins from four for Chelsea in the Conference League.

As it stands, Enzo Maresca’s men remain the only team to maintain their perfect start as they go top of the group phase table on 12 points.

07:41 PM GMT

Full time: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 2

As Mudryk wastes another good position, Heidenheim manager Schmidt begins his handshakes with his team with still time on the clock. Chukwuemeka delivers a tempting ball across the box but no one can get on the end of it.

With just seconds left on the clock Casadei picks up a second yellow for a tug back and he sees red! What a shame! That is the final action of the game and Chelsea make it four from four.

07:39 PM GMT

90+4 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 2

A late chance for Chelsea with Mudryk finding space down the left but his left-footed cross is too close to Muller.

A crossfield ball to Wanner runs out for a goal-kick and that feels like that with less than two minutes on the clock.

07:37 PM GMT

90+2 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 2

Heidenheim have yet another chance through Mainka with the header but yet again - you guessed it - he was offside. Either Chelsea have nailed the offside trap or Heidenheim haven’t adapted to their line at all this evening - hard to tell which it is.

A couple of late changes for the visitors as Sancho and Dewsbury-Hall make way for George and Rak-Sakyi.

07:35 PM GMT

90 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 2

It’s another offside goal for the host and for Breunig. Scienza whips an inswinging ball into the box that is chested down for Breunig who finishes well into the bottom left corner but the flag is up once again. Chelsea’s line remaining solid.

Scienza then picks it up on the left and taps the ball past Disasi into the box before the defender body checks him. He’s very lucky not to get the yellow but it’s a dangerous position right on the edge of the box for the hosts. Chelsea can eventually clear though.

07:32 PM GMT

GOAL! Mudryk doubles Chelsea’s lead

Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 2 (Mudryk) A great Chelsea goal! Dewsbury-Hall and Sancho combine with an excellent one-two in the right of the box before the latter pulls it back to Mudryk who curls a fierce effort into the top right corner from just behind the penalty spot.

What a finish that is from Mykhailo Mudryk 😮‍💨



Chelsea look set to continue their fine form in Europe 🔥



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/glsbdVCaUY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 28, 2024

07:30 PM GMT

86 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 1

Dewsbury-Hall’s inswinging corner is plucked from the sky with ease by Muller. As Heidenheim look to break Veiga picks up the foul for pulling back Scienza who was on the verge of spinning him.

Schoppner then picks up a yellow for a similar pull back on Mudryk who was driving well through the middle of the pitch.

07:28 PM GMT

84 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 1

Breunig is found with another good ball into the box but he sees his left-footed hooked volley saved by Jorgensen. The flag was up once again though and while these chances will be encourgaing, Chelsea’s defensive line has been excellent this evening.

Sancho and Dewsbury-Hall combine in the right of the box as he they look to work the room for the shot but eventually Sancho’s effort is blocked for a corner.

07:25 PM GMT

80 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 1

Heidenheim think they have equalised but the flag is up. A superb ball is delivered into the box and Breunig heads home but Chelsea had held a good line on the edge of the box.

Down the other end and Dewsbury-Hall should double Chelsea’s lead. The midfielder is found by Sancho inside the area and looks to slot home with his left foot but Muller saves again. Once again it was straight at him.

07:22 PM GMT

78 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 1

It looks like Felix has gone up front with Dewsbury-Hall just behind him and Chukwuemeka further back as a two with Casadei.

Heidenheim central defender Gimber is coming on for striker Kaufmann - interesting.

07:20 PM GMT

75 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 1

Some finger signals from Maresca suggest he wants a bit more protection in front of the back four.

With Heidenheim pressing Chelsea can break quickly. Felix plays a wonderful first time through-ball round the corner that plays Nkunku in on goal. He drives into the area but his left-footed effort is straight at the keeper.

Nkunku looks like he picked up a knock in that move and he is replaced by Chukwuemeka.

07:17 PM GMT

72 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 1

Dewsbury-Hall gets his body in front of Kaufmann who was bearing down on the area and gets lucky to win the foul. The decision very easily could have gone the other way and Schmidt picks up the yellow from the dugout for his protests.

Conteh is slipped into the area and looks for the low ball across but the flag was up. Chelsea have looked vulnerable in these last ten minutes.

07:14 PM GMT

70 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 1

Tosin heads well to clear the Heidenheim corner but the hosts continue to apply the pressure here and they should score moments later!

The ball is slipped through to Wanner who has a one-on-one inside the box but his effort is straight at Jorgensen. Scienza then produces a volleyed effort on the rebound and the Chelsea keeper saves well to his left. They should be level.

07:12 PM GMT

68 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 1

Nkunku digs out a cross from the right that Mudryk rises really well to meet with his head. He heads it down but it’s blocked by Traore. Replays suggest it could have been with an arm but no real appeals at the time.

Beck and Breunig are on for Maloney and Traore for the hosts.

07:09 PM GMT

64 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 1

It’s nearly calamitous from Chelsea. Jorgensen is shut down following some miscommunication at the goal-kick. The block looks to be going out on the right touch-line so Disasi turns his back on the ball but the hosts keep it in.

Scienza is found on the edge of the box on their left and curls one looking for the top right corner but it whistles just wide. Let-off for Maresca’s men.

07:07 PM GMT

62 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 1

Nkunku gives the foul away in a dangerous position as he clips the heels of the Heidenheim man. Before the free-kick is taken, Felix replaces Guiu.

It’s a really dangerous inswinging delivery from the left to the back post. Maloney is in space at the back post and stretches out but can’t quite get a toe on it.

07:04 PM GMT

60 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 1

Mudryk goes on a jinking run into the left of the box and produces a dangerous cut back but no one is there is finish it off.

Heidenheim break well down their right as Traore is fed into the right of the box but his low squared ball is claimed by Jorgensen.

07:03 PM GMT

WATCH: Nkunku opens the scoring

Jadon Sancho and Christopher Nkunku combine to give Chelsea an early lead in the second half 🤝



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/N9Vk8ejEZq — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 28, 2024

07:02 PM GMT

58 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 1

Chelsea are pushing for a second. Veiga delivers an excellent ball into the area that drops to Sancho at the far post. He works the room for a low ball across the box but Guiu’s attempt is once again blocked.

Changes for the hosts as Schoppner replaces Horsh while Honsak also makes way for Conteh. A chance for Heidenheim as the ball drops to Scienza on the edge of the box but his low driven effort is saved comfortably by Jorgensen.

06:58 PM GMT

Prolific from Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku can hardly get a sniff in the Premier League but he has been prolific in Europe. He has now scored in all four of Chelsea’s Conference League games this season. You could argue that he is too good to be playing in such a competition....?

06:57 PM GMT

GOAL! Nkunku breaks the deadlock

Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 1 (Nkunku) Disasi puts a robust challenge in to keep Chelsea’s pressure on. Dewsbury-Hall can pick it up on the edge of the box and feeds Sancho to his right into the right of the area. He chips a ball across to Nkunku who takes a touch before finishing smartly past Muller on the half-volley.

06:55 PM GMT

49 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 0

Kaufmann does well to nick it off Casadei on halfway and feed Scienza to his right but the move comes to nothing before Dorsh gives up the foul to allow Chelsea to start again.

06:53 PM GMT

48 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 0

The hosts have a chance inside 30 seconds with the ball breaking to Kaufmann in the right of the box but his effort is slightly deflected making it a comfortable height for Jorgensen.

Chelsea then take control of proceedings with a lengthy spell of possession in and around their back four. They up the pace down their right but Guiu’s volleyed flick is blocked.

06:50 PM GMT

46 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 0

The players are back out, with no changes at the break, and it’s Heidenheim who kicks things off going from left to right. Will we see a goal in this second period?

06:43 PM GMT

Chelsea dominate the stats

It’s Chelsea who dominate the statistics from that opening period. They have had 69% of the ball, ten shots with five on target compared to Heidenheim’s four shots with just one finding the target.

But the hosts have definitely looked threatening and arguably had the best chance of the half through Wanner after his fabulous piece of skill.

06:36 PM GMT

A proper test for Chelsea... finally

At last, Chelsea have a proper European game on their hands. Maresca’s side have averaged more than five goals per match in the Conference League this season, so this is a significantly tougher test than anything they have come up against before.

They are the better team but they have failed to take their chances and Heidenheim are definitely dangerous on the break. It’s a fun game to watch.

06:34 PM GMT

Half-time: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 0

Guiu chases a ball into the left channel and wins the foul from Dorsh who gave him a push in the back.

A final chance of the half for Chelsea to swing it and it’s a superb delivery from Dewsbury-Hall. Tosin opens up his body as he looks to volley home but his effort goes wide of the right post. Huge chance!

That is the last real action of this opening period. It’s goalless at the interval in an entertaining game with chances for either side.

06:31 PM GMT

45+1 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 0

Another smart ball feeds Nkunku into the right of the box. He hangs a ball up to the back post for Guiu to attack but Mainka does well to head clear.

Casadei mistimes a challenge and picks up the yellow. It was clumsy more than anything - he really should have got the ball. There will be just two minutes added on here.

06:29 PM GMT

43 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 0

Traore picks up the yellow for clipping the heels of Mudryk who was building up ahead of steam.

Disasi has his pass cut out on halfway and Chelsea suddenly look vulnerable but Honsak gets his final pass wrong and the opportunity goes begging.

06:26 PM GMT

41 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 0

Nkunku goes on a spectacular, mazing run into the area and, with a small bit of luck, works the room for the shot but he is slightly off balance and Muller can make the save.

Casadei plays an incisive through ball for Guiu but it has slightly too much on it and runs through to Muller.

06:24 PM GMT

Confusion in the press box

I must say, that was spectacularly bad refereeing. No one in the ground (including me as we have no replays in the press box here) had a clue what Serdar Gözübüyük had given.

06:21 PM GMT

35 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 0

Badiashile plays an excellent ball into the left channel for Mudryk to run on to. A burst of pace sees him reach it in the nick of time and he wins a corner with his low cross cut out.

Dewsbury-Hall’s corner is headed clear. Mudryk bursts into the area and goes down but it looks like the referee is about to book him for simulation. He stays down though and looks genuinely injured.

Before Mudryk can get up, the referee is told by the Video Assitant Referee to check the screen for a penalty... this would be very soft. He sticks with his onfield decision - well done referee.

06:16 PM GMT

30 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 0

Nkunku is played through on goal by an excellent ball but he gets too much purchase on his chipped effort that goes well over in the end. A big chance for the Frenchman that you would expect him to at least get on target.

Sancho produces a nice piece of skill to see him past his defender on the right but his final ball is wasteful and goes over everyone.

06:14 PM GMT

28 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 0

Moments after Sam Dean mentioned Wanner looking capable, he produces a moment of magic. He pops the ball through the legs of Disasi before looking to rifle a left-footed effort past Jorgensen at the near post but the keeper saves well.

The resulting corner leads to a long range effort from Traore but a deflection sees it loop easily into the arms of Jorgensen. Heidenheim keep the pressure on though with Chelsea looking nervy inside their own area but Kaufmann’s low ball across the box on the spin is claimed by Jorgensen.

06:10 PM GMT

25 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 0

The ball drops to Dewsbury-Hall on the edge of the box. He takes a touch before letting fly, aiming for the right corner, but Muller is down well to save the well-hit effort.

There is a bit of a scramble following the subsequent corner before the ball falls to Badiashile on the edge of the box but his effort flies over.

06:08 PM GMT

Heidenheim’s Havertz

There appears to be a Kai Havertz clone playing for Heidenheim tonight. The number 10, a chap called Paul Wanner. He’s only 18 and he’s on loan from Bayern Munich. We’re only 20 minutes in but you can tell he can play. Properly.

06:07 PM GMT

21 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 0

Guiu has another good chance! Mudryk’s squared ball across the box reaches the forward via a deflection but his low left-footed strike looking for the bottom left corner is saved well by Muller.

Veiga’s raking ball searching for Guiu is a good one but Mainka comes across well to cover. Heidenheim break quickly down their right but Scienza’s low ball across the six-yard box is crucially cut out by Jorgensen.

06:03 PM GMT

16 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 0

The hosts muster their first shot on target of the match. Kaufmann is slipped into the right of the box but Jorgensen stands tall to parry away. Later replays show he was offside.

Sancho goes on a jinking run with a nutmeg thrown in there but is dispossessed as he breaks into the Heidenheim half. A little snapshot of what he is capable of though.

06:00 PM GMT

Plenty of early chances for Guiu

That’s four shots in the space of around three minutes for Marc Guiu, who is causing plenty of problems for the Heidenheim defence in these early stages.

It’s a brilliant atmosphere here, despite it being a small ground (the smallest in the Bundesliga). The home fans have ignored three warnings to not use pyrotechnics. The poor chap on the loudspeaker has no chance.

05:59 PM GMT

13 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 0

Guiu has had a host of chances early on here. He has another from inside the area, just to the left side, but his attempt to slot the ball home on his right foot is too close to the keeper and his rebound hits the side-netting at the near post.

Heidenheim have a dangerous attack through their left but Honsak is offside from the final defence-splitting through ball.

05:56 PM GMT

11 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 0

Veiga plays a clever ball over the top for Guiu to run into inside the area but he scuffs his right-footed effort on the bounce and it’s easily claimed by Muller. More than a half-chance for the Spanish forward.

Chelsea do well to beat the press and Guiu and Nkunku combine well to work the former into the box but he drags his effort wide of the right post.

05:54 PM GMT

8 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 0

The home fans are in great voice for what is a historic night for the club. They songs continue during Chelsea’s first lengthy spell on the ball.

The visitors have their first real attack as Guiu’s clever flick finds Dewsbury-Hall, who feeds Veiga but his low cross is into the arms of Muller.

05:50 PM GMT

5 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 0

Guiu does well to win the foul as he looks to spin on halfway allowing Chelsea to get in the Heidenheim half for the first time.

They don’t hang on to it for long though and it’s been a fairly scrappy start from the visitors.

05:48 PM GMT

2 mins: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 0

There is a really early booking for Badiashile for pulling down his man breaking down the right.

Scienza whips in a sublime ball from the right and Kaufmann gets his toe on it but it goes just wide of the left post. A big chance for the hosts inside two minutes!

05:46 PM GMT

1 min: Heidenheim 0 Chelsea 0

We are underway here in Heidenheim with Chelsea and Guiu kicking things off going from left to right.

Chelsea are in their all-white strip while Heidenheim are in all-red.

05:43 PM GMT

Inventive banner creation

The home fans have unveiled an enormous banner reading: “Let’s get Brexit done send Chelsea home.”

The players are out on the pitch now and we are just a couple of minutes away now from kick-off.

05:40 PM GMT

Five minutes until kick-off

We are just five minutes away from kick-off Heidenheim’s Voith Arena. Which side will be able to continue their perfect start? The action is on its way!

05:37 PM GMT

Elsewhere at the top

One of the six teams, along with Chelsea and Heidenheim, to have a perfect record heading into Matchday 4 were Vitoria Guimaraes but they have been held to a 1-1 draw away against Astana in this evening’s early tie.

In doing so, they have gone top on ten points, but you feel that will not be for long...

05:34 PM GMT

Tosin on being a leader for Chelsea

Tosin Adarabioyo has said it “is an honour” to be one of Enzo Maresca’s leaders in Chelsea’s young squad.

The 27-year-old said: “I wouldn’t say I have been tasked, but it is an amazing responsibility to have to come into the club and help lead the boys.

“It is something I have always done, no matter what club I have been at nor my age. My leadership qualities are definitely one of my strengths.

“To come here and do the same with a younger group is an honour.”

05:30 PM GMT

Maresca unsure of James return date

Reece James suffered yet another hamstring injury ahead of Chelsea’s win over Leicester.

Enzo Maresca confirmed his captain has had a scan on his injury but Chelsea “don’t know how long the recovery time is” yet.

The Chelsea manager said he wants the spotlight turned away from his captain.

He said: “I think the best thing we can do, as the staff, and you [media], is don’t talk too much about Reece.

“The more we speak about Reece, the more pressure we put on. The more you ask, the more I answer, the more we put pressure on him.”

Chelsea captain Reece James - PA/Mike Egerton

05:26 PM GMT

Second-string once again for Chelsea

Chelsea’s starting line-up have just 11 Premier League starts between them.

Four of tonight’s starters - Filip Jorgensen, Cesare Casadei, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Marc Guiu - have not started at all in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - Getty Images /Darren Walsh

05:23 PM GMT

Maresca wants Nkunku to stay despite lack of minutes

Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix are among those who have been largely limited to Conference League starts this season.

The pair are joint top scorers in the competition having scored four goals each in the opening three games.

With many tipping the Frenchman in particular to feature heavily in the Premier League ahead of the season, Enzo Maresca conceded in the build-up to this evening’s tie that “it is not always possible” to keep players happy.

He did however insist Nkunku has not disclosed any unhappiness at his lack of Premier League minutes and said the pair have spoken this week.

He added: “Of course, he wants to play more games but there are a lot coming up. For sure, he is going to play a Premier League game. His best position is as a 10 but Cole [Palmer] is playing there. We need balance.”

He said he is “absolutely not” looking to sell the forward in the January transfer window, adding: “I completely want him to stay with us.”

05:18 PM GMT

Chelsea’s domestic form

After their opening-day defeat against Manchester City, few would have expected Chelsea to be within one point of the champions after 12 games but that is where they find themselves.

Enzo Maresca’s side are unbeaten in four in the league in a run of games including a visit to Manchester United and home ties against Newcastle and Arsenal.

With their only other defeat in the league since the opening day coming away against table-toppers Liverpool, Chelsea currently sit in third spot level on goal difference with Arsenal and Brighton.

Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez - AP/Dave Shopland

05:15 PM GMT

Heidenheim’s season so far

Heidenheim’s Conference League campaign began with a 2-1 win at home over Olimpija thanks to Paul Wanner’s 83rd-minute winner.

Patrick Mainka’s goal was the difference against Paphos on Matchday 2 before a 2-0 triumph away to Hearts last time out continued their perfect start.

They have enjoyed less success in the Bundesliga having lost five of their last six games and drawing the other in a run of games that has left them in 15th spot.

Frank Schmidt’s side are failing to replicate the good form that saw them finish eighth in a historic campaign last time out to secure their place in the Conference League this season.

Heidenheim head coach Frank Schmidt - Getty Images /Pau Barrena

05:12 PM GMT

Sancho starts

Jadon Sancho starts tonight for Chelsea, for the first time since October 20th. He has been dealing with illness in recent weeks, so there is a good reason for his absence, but it is striking that he appears to have now dropped into the Chelsea ‘B’ team, for now. This is his first start in the Conference League.

Jadon Sancho starts for Chelsea this evening - Getty Images/Sebastian Widmann

05:09 PM GMT

Chelsea’s European campaign so far

Chelsea kicked off their Conference League campaign with a 4-2 win at home over Gent thanks to goals from Renato Veiga, Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

It was another four-goal feast in their next tie away at Panathinaikos in a tie billed as being one of Chelsea’s tougher tests of the group phase.

Maresca’s side ran out 4-1 winners with Mykhailo Mudryk teeing up Joao Felix twice, either side of a goal of his own before Nkunku added a fourth.

Chelsea ran riot in their most recent tie as they beat Armenian side Noah 8-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Felix and Nkunku bagged braces, while Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Axel Disasi and Mudryk also got in on the act.

Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku - Getty Images/Danehouse Photography Ltd

05:06 PM GMT

Smallest stadium in the Bundesliga

Heidenheim’s Voith-Arena stadium is the highest above sea level in German professional football. It is also the smallest ground in the Bundesliga.

It is very cold up here, although not as cold as it could have been: a local tells me that it normally snows at this time of year.

Heidenheim’s Voith-Arena stadium - Getty Images /Sebastian Widmann

05:03 PM GMT

Maresca wary of ‘underestimating’ opponents

Discussing this evening’s opponents, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said: “I enjoy every game, knowing that in this competition, every club and every team try to make it a big game.

“The issue for us can be that if we are not ready mentally and we underestimate something, it can hurt us.”

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca - Getty Images/Darren Walsh

05:00 PM GMT

Tougher test in store for Chelsea

Chelsea’s Conference League campaign has been a breeze so far but this should, in theory at least, be a much tougher test. Heidenheim have also won all three of their matches so far in this competition, and as a Bundesliga team they are accustomed to playing against world-class players.

The rise of Heidenheim is a remarkable story: they only reached the top flight of German football for the first time last year. In Frank Schmidt they have a manager who has been in charge since September 2007, which makes him the longest serving coach in German football.

As an indication of how long he has been in the job, consider this: Schmidt took over at Heidenheim three days before Jose Mourinho left Chelsea for the first time.

04:57 PM GMT

More on that team news

Several of Chelsea’s key names are staying back home for this one in addition to those not included in the group phase squad such as Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana.

Reece James suffered yet another hamstring injury before the Leicester clash and remains out while fellow right-back Malo Gusto, who also missed the weekend’s match, doesn’t travel but is expected to be involved in Sunday’s home tie with Aston Villa.

As too is Pedro Neto, who is also being rested after missing the trip to King Power, while Moises Caicedo, Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez, and Marc Cucurella have also been given the evening off.

04:54 PM GMT

Those line-ups in full

Heidenheim: Muller; Traore, Mainka, Siersleben, Theuerkauf; Dorsch, Maloney; Scienza, Wanner, Honsak; Kaufmann.

Subs: Breunig, Busch, Conteh, Eicher, Feller, Beck, Kerber, Janes, Negele, Schoppner, Gimber, Fohrenbach.

Chelsea: Jorgensen; Disasi, Tosin, Badiashile, Veiga; Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall; Sancho, Nkunku, Mudryk; Guiu.

Subs: Sanchez. Bergstrom, Colwill, Chukwuemeka, Rak-Sakyi, Dyer, George, Madueke, Joao Felix, Mheuka.

04:51 PM GMT

Maresca makes 10 changes

Enzo Maresca once again makes wholesale changes for the Conference League with Benoit Badiashile the only player to start both this evening and in the win against Leicester five days ago.

There are just three changes though from the side that started against Noah in their last European outing with Cesare Casadei, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jadon Sancho replacing Enzo Fernandez, Tyrique George and Joao Felix.

04:48 PM GMT

Five changes for hosts

Frank Schmidt makes five changes from his side that were beaten 5-2 by Bayer Leverkusen on the weekend as Tim Siersleben, Norman Theuerkauf, Leo Scienza, Paul Wanner and Mikkel Kaufmann replace Benedikt Gimber, Jonas Fohrenbach, Jan Schoppner, Adrian Beck and Marvin Pieringer.

04:45 PM GMT

Preview: Heidenheim host Chelsea in battle to maintain perfect start

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of Heidenheim vs Chelsea from the Uefa Conference League as Enzo Marecsa’s men look to maintain their perfect start in Europe’s third-tier competition. Chelsea currently sit top of the group phase table on goal difference after scoring 16 goals in their opening three ties, with eight of those coming against Noah at Stamford Bridge last time out.

A 2-0 victory over Hearts before the recent international break means Heidenheim are one of five other teams, alongside Chelsea, to have won all three of their opening three fixtures. The German side, who are currently down in 15th in the Bundesliga, have conceded just one goal so far in the competition but leaked five in their league meeting with Bayer Leverkusen on the weekend.

Maresca has used these midweek ties as a means of rotation having fielded almost completely different line-ups from his first-choice outfit which features in the Premier League. The likes of Cole Palmer, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia were not included at all in the squad submitted by Chelsea for the group phase.

With the Italian manager seeming to have established somewhat of an ‘A’ and a ‘B team’, Pedro Neto is the player to have most successfully promoted himself from the latter through his performances in Europe and from the bench domestically. In Neto’s absence on the weekend though, Joao Felix started in the league for the first time this season in Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Leicester City while Enzo Fernandez also made a return to the starting line-up.

Ahead of Chelsea’s weekend clash with Aston Villa, Neto and Fernandez are just two of several key names not to travel to Germany with Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson also among those who are being rested for this one.