In-class learning to resume this Wednesday for N.S. schools outside Halifax, Sydney
Nova Scotia schools outside Halifax and Sydney will be able to resume in-person classes starting this Wednesday.
The change in policy was announced by Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, at a briefing on Friday.
Schools in Halifax and Sydney, which continue to have relatively high numbers of new active cases and community spread, will continue to offer at-home learning.
Rankin said exceptions will be made for students with highly complex needs in the Halifax Regional Municipality and Sydney. A news release from the province said school officials will contact families of those children to provide details about resuming in-person classes on June 2.
"We know that in-person schooling is best for children, and thanks to Nova Scotians following the rules, we can safely reopen schools to many of our students," Rankin said.
It was also announced at the briefing that licensed child-care centres and family daycare homes across the province can return to 100 per cent capacity starting on Wednesday.
