CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YY, NAK and QIWI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Joyy Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)
YY Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 28, 2016 - November 18, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 19, 2021
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Joyy Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) JOYY dramatically overstated its revenues from live streaming sources; (2) The majority of users at any given time were bots; (2) the Company utilized these bots to effect a roundtripping scheme that Manufactured the false appearance of revenues; (3) the Company overstated its cash reserves; (4) the Company's acquisition of Bigo was largely contrived to benefit corporate insiders; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or Misleading at all relevant times.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)
NAK Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 21, 2017 - November 25, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 2, 2021
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's Pebble Project was contrary to Clean Water Act guidelines and to the public interest; (2) the Company planned that the Pebble Project would be larger in duration and scope than conveyed to the public; (3) as a result, the Company's permit applications for the Pebble Project would be denied by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)
QIWI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 28, 2019 - December 9, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 9, 2021
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Qiwi plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qiwi's internal controls related to reporting and record-keeping were ineffective; (2) consequently, the Central Bank of Russia would impose a monetary fine upon the Company and impose restrictions upon the Company's ability to make payments to foreign merchants and transfer money to pre-paid cards; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
