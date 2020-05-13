CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XP, VMW and MESA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

XP Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/xp-inc-loss-form?prid=6465&wire=1

VMW Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vmware-inc-loss-form?prid=6465&wire=1

MESA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mesa-air-group-incorporated-loss-form?prid=6465&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Scroll to continue with content Ad

XP Inc. (XP)

The XP lawsuit is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired XP's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with XP's December 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 20, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/xp-inc-loss-form?prid=6465&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP's aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 30, 2019 - February 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 1, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vmware-inc-loss-form?prid=6465&wire=1

Story continues

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, VMware, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) VMware's reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (ii) the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Mesa Air Group Incorporated (MESA)

Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased MESA shares pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with Mesa Air Group's August 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 1, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mesa-air-group-incorporated-loss-form?prid=6465&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) Mesa Air Group's operational performance was poor and below industry standards; (2) Mesa Air Group had a shortage of qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel; (3) Mesa Air Group had an inadequate number of spare aircraft and parts; (4) Mesa Air Group did not have a strong track record of reliable performance; (5) then-existing "risks" had already materialized; (6) Mesa Air Group knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the initial public offering; and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/589690/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-XP-VMW-and-MESA-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders



