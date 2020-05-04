CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WWE, DOYU and BBBY: Levi and Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

WWE Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 7, 2019 - February 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 5, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Defendants perpetrated a fraudulent scheme which: (i) deceived the investing public regarding WWE's business and prospects; (ii) artificially inflated the price of WWE Class A common stock; (iii) permitted certain senior executives of WWE to sell more than $282 million worth of their personally held shares at fraud inflated prices; and (iv) caused the public to purchase WWE Class A common stock at artificially inflated prices.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

DOYU Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased stock in the initial public offering pursuant and/or traceable to the documents used by defendants to conduct the initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 26, 2020

According to the filed complaint, as of the initial public offering: (i) DouYu's risks related to its top streamers had materialized, including that: (a) a top streamer was actively misrepresenting herself on DouYu's platform;and (b) costs associated with retaining top streamers was swelling; (ii) DouYu did not ensure that all of its products were fully compliant with current regulatory requirements before those products became available online; and (iii) key interactive features of DouYu's "lucky draw"were non-compliant with current regulatory requirements.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

BBBY Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 2, 2019 - February 11, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 15, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to "aggressive disposition of inventory," the Company lacked sufficient inventory in key categories to support holiday sales; (2) the Company's internal control over inventory levels and financial reporting was not effective; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

