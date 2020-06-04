CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WORX, GRPN and CTMX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

WORX Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/scworx-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=7151&wire=1

GRPN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/groupon-inc-loss-form?prid=7151&wire=1

CTMX Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cytomx-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=7151&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Scroll to continue with content Ad

SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

WORX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 13, 2020 - April 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/scworx-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=7151&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, SCWorx Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SCWorx's supplier for COVID-19 tests had previously misrepresented its operations; (2) SCWorx's buyer was a small company that was unlikely to adequately support the purported volume of orders for COVID-19 tests; (3) as a result, the Company's purchase order for COVID-19 tests had been overstated or entirely fabricated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

GRPN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 4, 2019 - February 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/groupon-inc-loss-form?prid=7151&wire=1

Story continues

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Groupon, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category; (2) Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX)

CTMX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 17, 2018 - May 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 20, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cytomx-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=7151&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CytomX had downplayed issues with CX-072's efficacy observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-072 clinical program; (ii) CytomX had similarly downplayed issues with CX-2009's efficacy and safety observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-2009 clinical program; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

http://www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/592792/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-WORX-GRPN-and-CTMX-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders



