CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WISH, UI and SPCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Contextlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased WISH pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with ContextLogic's December 16, 2020 initial public stock offering or between December 16, 2020 and May 12, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 16, 2021

In the registration statement and prospectus used to conduct the initial public offering and throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements about the strength of ContextLogic's business operations and financial prospects by overstating its then-present monthly active users ("MAUs") and MAU growth trends.

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

UI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 11, 2021 - March 20, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 19, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Ubiquiti Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had downplayed the data breach in January 2021; (2) attackers had obtained administrative access to Ubiquiti's servers and obtained access to, among other things, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies; (3) as a result, intruders already had credentials needed to remotely access Ubiquiti's customers' systems; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

SPCE Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 26, 2019 - April 30, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 27, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) for accounting purposes, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.'s ("SCH") warrants were required to be treated as liabilities rather than equities; (ii) Virgin Galactic had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (iii) as a result, the Company improperly accounted for SCH warrants that were outstanding at the time of the business combination; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

