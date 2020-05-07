CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VMW, EHTH and IQ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

VMware, Inc. (VMW)

VMW Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 30, 2019 - February 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 1, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vmware-inc-loss-form?prid=6396&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, VMware, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) VMware's reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (ii) the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

EHTH Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 19, 2018 - April 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 8, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ehealth-inc-loss-form?prid=6396&wire=1

The complaint alleges that eHealth, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading information and/or failed to disclose: (1) its highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions; (2) its skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth's pursuit of low quality, lossmaking growth; (3) its reliance on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)

IQ Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 29, 2018 - April 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 15, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/iqiyi-inc-loss-form?prid=6396&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, iQIYI, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iQIYI inflated its revenue figures; (2) iQIYI inflated its user numbers; (3) iQIYI inflated its expenses to cover up other fraud; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

