CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TVTY, CCI and TLRY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

TVTY Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tivity-health-inc-loss-form?prid=5844&wire=1

CCI Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/crown-castle-international-corp-loss-form?prid=5844&wire=1

TLRY Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tilray-inc-loss-form?prid=5844&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY)

TVTY Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 8, 2019 - February 19, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 27, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tivity-health-inc-loss-form?prid=5844&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Tivity Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) following the Nutrisystem Acquisition, Tivity's Nutrition segment faced significant operational challenges; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably have a significant impact on Tivity's revenues; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI)

CCI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 26, 2018 - February 26, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 27, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/crown-castle-international-corp-loss-form?prid=5844&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Crown Castle International Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) Crown Castle's internal control over financial reporting and disclosures controls and procedures were ineffective and materially weak; (2) Crown Castle's financial accounting and reporting was not in accordance with GAAP; (3) Crown Castle's net income, adjusted EBITDA, and AFFO were inflated; (4) Crown Castle would need to restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and unaudited financial information for the quarterly and year to-date periods in the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Story continues

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY)

TLRY Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 15, 2019 - March 2, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 5, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tilray-inc-loss-form?prid=5844&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Tilray, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the purported advantages of the marketing and revenue sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group (the "ABG Agreement")were significantly overstated; (ii) the under performance of the ABG Agreement would foreseeably have a significant impact on the Company's financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583057/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-TVTY-CCI-and-TLRY-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders



