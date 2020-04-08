CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TUP, BDX and LBRT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

TUP Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 30, 2019 - February 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2020

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tupperware-brands-corporation-loss-form?wire=3&prid=5956

About the TUP lawsuit: During the class period, Tupperware Brands Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tupperware lacked effective internal controls; (2) as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate the accounting and liabilities of one of its brands, Fuller Mexico; (3) consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019; (4) Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico; (5) Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance; (6) Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Tupperware Brands Corporation class action, contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX)

BDX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 5, 2019 - February 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2020

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/becton-dickinson-company-loss-form?wire=3&prid=5956

About the BDX lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Becton Dickinson & Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Becton's Alaris infusion pumps experienced software errors and alarm prioritization issues; (2) as a result, the Company was investing in remediation efforts to address these product issues, rather than a software upgrade to "make enhancements;" (3) the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory delays in connection with the software remediation; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Becton was reasonably likely to recall certain of its Alaris infusion pumps; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Becton Dickinson & Company class action, contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. (LBRT)

LBRT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased securities pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's January 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 2, 2020

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/liberty-oilfield-services-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=5956

About the LBRT lawsuit: During the class period, Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market; (2) the Company's pricing power was weak; (3) Liberty's services were not increasing and its competition was not decreasing; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. class action, contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

