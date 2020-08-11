CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TUFN, FSCT and GEO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Affected investors purchased TUFN securities pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's April 2019 initial public offering and/or its December 2019 secondary public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2020

According to the filed complaint, (i) Tufin's customer relationships and growth metrics were overstated, particularly with respect to North America; (ii) Tufin's business was deteriorating, primarily in North America; (iii) as a result, Tufin's representations regarding its sustainable financial prospects were overly optimistic; and (iv) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)

FSCT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 6, 2020 - May 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 10, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Forescout Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Forescout was experiencing a significant and disproportionate decline in its financial performance; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Forescout's planned acquisition by Advent International Corp.; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

GEO Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 27, 2020 - June 16, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, The GEO Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GEO Group maintained woefully ineffective COVID-19 response procedures; (ii) those inadequate procedures subjected residents of the Company's halfway houses to significant health risks; (iii) accordingly, the Company was vulnerable to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

