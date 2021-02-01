CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SWI, QSR and CLSK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)

SWI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 24, 2020 - December 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 5, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, SolarWinds Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) since mid-2020, SolarWinds Orion monitoring products had a vulnerability that allowed hackers to compromise the server upon which the products ran; (2) SolarWinds' update server had an easily accessible password of ‘solarwinds123'; (3) consequently, SolarWinds' customers, including, among others, the Federal Government, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia, would be vulnerable to hacks; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer significant reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about SolarWinds's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

QSR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 29, 2019 - October 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 19, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Restaurant Brands International Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's Winning Together Plan was failing to generate substantial, sustainable improvement within the Tim Hortons brand; (2) the Tims Rewards loyalty program was not generating sustainable revenue growth as increased customer traffic was not offsetting promotional discounting; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CLSK Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 31, 2020 - January 14, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 22, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Cleanspark, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company had overstated its customer and contract figures; (2) that several of the Company's recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

