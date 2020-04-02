CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SSL, INO and HAFC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Sasol Limited (SSL)

SSL Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 10, 2015 - January 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 6, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Sasol Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Sasol had conducted insufficient due diligence into, and failed to account for multiple issues with, the Lake Charles Chemicals Project ("LCCP"), as well as the true cost of the project; (ii) construction and operation of the LCCP was consequently plagued by control weaknesses, delays, rising costs, and technical issues; (iii) these issues were exacerbated by Sasol's top-level management, who engaged in improper and unethical behavior with respect to financial reporting for the LCCP and the project's oversight; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to render the LCCP significantly more expensive than disclosed and negatively impact the Company's financial results; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)

INO Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 14, 2020 - March 9, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2020

According to a filed complaint, throughout the class period, defendants made misleading statements about the company's development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, artificially inflating the company's share price and resulting in significant investor losses.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)

HAFC Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 12, 2019 - January 28, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Hanmi Financial Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the $40.7 million troubled loan that the Company disclosed on conference calls would necessitate further and future specific provisions for the Company - in the millions; (2) the same $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate the Company to appraise and take personal property securing a portion of the amount of the loan; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

