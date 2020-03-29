CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SSL, BDX and MGPI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Sasol Limited (SSL)

SSL Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 10, 2015 - January 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 6, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Sasol Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Sasol had conducted insufficient due diligence into, and failed to account for multiple issues with, the Lake Charles Chemicals Project ("LCCP"), as well as the true cost of the project; (ii) construction and operation of the LCCP was consequently plagued by control weaknesses, delays, rising costs, and technical issues; (iii) these issues were exacerbated by Sasol’s top-level management, who engaged in improper and unethical behavior with respect to financial reporting for the LCCP and the project’s oversight; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to render the LCCP significantly more expensive than disclosed and negatively impact the Company’s financial results; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX)

BDX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 5, 2019 - February 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 27, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Becton Dickinson & Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Becton’s Alaris infusion pumps experienced software errors and alarm prioritization issues; (2) as a result, the Company was investing in remediation efforts to address these product issues, rather than a software upgrade to “make enhancements;” (3) the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory delays in connection with the software remediation; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Becton was reasonably likely to recall certain of its Alaris infusion pumps; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI)

MGPI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 27, 2019 - February 25, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 28, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, MGP Ingredients, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) MGP had not completed any significant sales of its four-year-old aged whiskey inventory; (b) the Company had been unable to sell its aged whiskey at the price premium represented to investors; (c) a glut of aged whiskey inventory and shifts in consumer behavior had lowered the value of the Company’s aged whiskey inventory and materially impaired its ability to negotiate significant sales on favorable contract terms; and (d) in light of the foregoing, the Company’s FY19 financial forecast lacked a reasonable basis and was materially misleading.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

