CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SPPI, APPH and HYZN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

SPPI Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20803&wire=1

APPH Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/appharvest-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20803&wire=1

HYZN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/hyzon-motors-inc-f-k-a-decarbonization-plus-acquisition-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=20803&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

SPPI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 1, 2021

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20803&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the manufacturing facility for ROLONTIS, an investigational granulocyte-colony stimulating factor analog, maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the ROLONTIS biologics license application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

APPH Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 17, 2021 - August 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 23, 2021

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/appharvest-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20803&wire=1

Story continues

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, AppHarvest, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (2) as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:HYZN)

HYZN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 9, 2021 - September 27, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 29, 2021

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/hyzon-motors-inc-f-k-a-decarbonization-plus-acquisition-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=20803&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/670570/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-SPPI-APPH-and-HYZN-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders



