CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SERV, BBBY and GSX: Levi and Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

SERV Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/servicemaster-global-holdings-inc-loss-form?prid=6414&wire=1

BBBY Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bed-bath-beyond-inc-loss-form?prid=6414&wire=1

GSX Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/gsx-techedu-inc-loss-form?prid=6414&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV)

SERV Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 26, 2019 - November 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 9, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/servicemaster-global-holdings-inc-loss-form?prid=6414&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) ServiceMaster had failed to properly inspect and treat for Formosan termite activity; (b) as a result thereof, the Company was and continued to experience a material adverse trend of costly litigation from injured customers which was not disclosed to investors; (c) in an unsuccessful attempt to mitigate this trend, Defendants had been taking remedial measures since at least 2018, including drastically raising prices for termite treatments in Mobile, Alabama to deter contract renewals; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, ServiceMaster’s financial results were reasonably likely to be impacted, and would continue to impact the Company into 2020.

Story continues

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

BBBY Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 2, 2019 - February 11, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 15, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bed-bath-beyond-inc-loss-form?prid=6414&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to “aggressive disposition of inventory,” the Company lacked sufficient inventory in key categories to support holiday sales; (2) the Company’s internal control over inventory levels and financial reporting was not effective; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)

GSX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased June 6, 2019 - April 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 16, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/gsx-techedu-inc-loss-form?prid=6414&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, GSX Techedu Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GSX overstated its profitability, revenue, student enrollment figures, teacher qualifications, and teacher selection process; (ii) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/589017/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-SERV-BBBY-and-GSX-Levi-and-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders



