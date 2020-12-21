CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RTX, ZSAN and PINS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

·4 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

RTX Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/raytheon-technologies-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=11721&wire=1
ZSAN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zosano-pharma-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=11721&wire=1
PINS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pinterest-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=11721&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 10, 2016 - October 27, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 29, 2020
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/raytheon-technologies-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=11721&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Raytheon Technologies Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Raytheon had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and inadequate internal control over financial reporting; (2) Raytheon had faulty financial accounting; (3) as a result, Raytheon misreported its costs regarding Raytheon Company's Missiles & Defense business since 2009; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon was at risk of increased scrutiny from the government; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon would face a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

ZSAN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 13, 2017 - September 30, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 28, 2020
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zosano-pharma-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=11721&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Zosano Pharma Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's clinical results reflected differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots; (2) pharmocokinetic studies submitted in connection with the Company's New Drug Application included patients exhibiting unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan; (3) as a result of the foregoing differences among patient results, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was reasonably likely to require further studies to support regulatory approval of the Company's lead product candidate, Qtrypta; (4) as a result, regulatory approval of Qtrypta was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

PINS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 16, 2019 - November 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : January 22, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pinterest-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=11721&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Pinterest, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's addressable market in the U.S. was reaching its maximum capacity; (ii) which significantly decelerated Pinterest's future ability to monetize on U.S. average revenue per user; (iii) Pinterest was at an increased risk of losing advertising revenue; (iv) and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621869/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-RTX-ZSAN-and-PINS-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

Latest Stories

  • NHL, NHLPA formally approve 56-game season to start Jan. 13

    It appears, for now at least, the NHL's proposed "All-Canadian" division is a go, too.

  • Report: Ben Roethlisberger not ready to retire, plans to play for Steelers in 2021

    Ben Roethlisberger isn't ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

  • Bucks lose 2022 second-round pick for violating NBA rules in Bogdan Bogdanovic fiasco

    The Bucks didn't get Bogdan Bogdanovic on their roster and will pay for the transgression with a lost pick.

  • How did Tom Brady react to the Patriots missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years?

    If Tom Brady had any thoughts or feelings about the Patriots missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008, he didn't share them.

  • Jets dodge the 0-16 albatross but that infamy was worth landing Trevor Lawrence

    Of course the Jets would do this. Of course. By winning, New York torched its future by giving up the inside track on the No. 1 pick in the '21 draft

  • Browns DE Myles Garrett dealing with COVID-19 after effects, had coughing fit in locker room

    Myles Garrett has been having issues with his lungs since returning from a bout with COVID-19.

  • For the Patriots to rebuild, it’s time for Bill Belichick to do something he’s never done as a head coach

    Twenty-six years is a long, impressive and blessed run of never needing to splurge on a first-round quarterback. But that time is over.

  • COVID-19 pandemic forced a shift of Canada's football focus to south of the border

    The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on tackle football in Canada in 2020, but it didn't stop Canadians from shining on the field of play. The novel coronavirus forced the CFL, U Sports and junior ranks to all cancel their seasons. So that shifted Canada's football focus to the U.S., where many Canadians have made significant contributions in both the NFL and NCAA ranks. Chase Claypool has led the charge. The six-foot-four, 238-pound Abbotsford, B.C., native., a 2020 NFL second-round pick out of Notre Dame, had 50 catches for 664 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers along with two rushing TDs entering Monday night's game versus Cincinnati. On Sunday, Dallas long-snapper L.P. Ladouceur, a 39-year-old Montreal native in his 16th NFL season, played in his 251st career game, the most ever by a Canadian, in the Cowboys' 41-33 win over San Francisco. Chuba Hubbard, a six-foot, 208-pound redshirt junior running back, was American college football's rushing leader last year with 2,094 yards and 21 TDs at Oklahoma State. The Sherwood Park, Alta. native  returned to school this year, running for 625 yards on 133 carries (4.7-yard average) with five TDs while battling injuries before opting out to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Still, Hubbard and teammate Amen Ogbongbemiga, a redshirt senior linebacker at OSU from Calgary, were among four Canadians named to the second All-Big 12 squad. The six-foot-one, 235-pound Ogbongbemiga has 76 tackles (47 solo, five for a loss) with 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries this season. Also selected were West Virginia teammates Alonzo Addae and Akheem Mesidor. Addae, a five-foot-11, 195-pound redshirt senior cornerback from Pickering, Ont., was tied for second on the team in tackles with 61 (33 solo, 0.5 for a loss) with a forced fumble and two interceptions while Mesidor, a six-foot-two, 268-pound freshman defensive lineman from Ottawa, registered a squad-high five sacks with 29 tackles (17 solo, 6.5 for a loss). Then there's John Metchie III of Brampton, Ont., a sophomore receiver who had 44 catches for 782 yards and six TDs as a first-year starter for top-ranked Alabama (11-0). Metchie recorded four catches for 62 yards in the Tide's 52-46 SEC title win win over Florida on Saturday, but made the highlight reel for levelling Gators defender Mac Jones on a first-quarter interception that forced a fumble recovered by Alabama receiver Devonta Smith. On the next play, Smith's 31-yard TD grab put Alabama ahead 14-7. Alabama will face Notre Dame in a national semifinal on Jan. 1. Other notable Canadian accomplishments include: — Iowa left tackle Alaric Jackson, a six-foot-six, 315-pound senior from Windsor, Ont., being named a first-team All Big-10 selection. — Chase Brown, a five-foot-11, 195-pound junior running back from London, Ont., at Illinois, securing third-team All-Big 10 honours. He ran for a team-high 540 yards on 104 carries (5.2-yard average) with three TDs while adding seven receptions for 64 yards. — Toronto's Mohamed Diallo, a six-foot-four, 305-pound defensive lineman at Central Michigan, being an  All-MAC first-team nominee after recording 19 tackles (nine solo, 9.5 for a loss), three sacks, a forced fumble in five games. — Sidy Sow, a six-foot-five, 336-pound junior offensive lineman from Bromont, Que., at Eastern Michigan (2-4), being named to the All-MAC third team. — Ajou Ajou, a six-foot-three, 215-pound freshman receiver from Brooks, Alberta, cracking the roster at No. 2 Clemson (10-1). The Tigers face Ohio State in the other NCAA semifinal on Jan. 1. "I've been able to see the arc of that develop over the last decade and certainly over the last three years we've seen a steep increase in terms of the number of players in skilled positions in Division 1 football really break out," said Jim Mullin, the president of Football Canada, the sport's governing body in this country. "It used to be where we were just sending offensive linemen and kickers to the NCAA but that's not the case any more. "By our last count there's 103 Canadians in Division 1 football. You've got players like Chase Claypool and Chuba Hubbard but also a long, long list that goes on from there that are competing and doing well and making a name for not just themselves but also football in Canada." Mullin credits improved coaching in Canada as one reason for the influx. But while Claypool, Hubbard and Ogbongbemiga all played high-school football in Canada, more and more Canucks are heading south for part or all of their high-school careers to enhance their college opportunities. "I think it says at least with kids coming into the system at an earlier age that the coaching support that the football community tries to provide at a volunteer basis has got a lot better," Mullin said. "Players like a Claypool or Hubbard decide to stay in the country all the way through their high-school years before they go on to the NCAA and have done a good job of getting the word out about themselves in the recruiting derby. "Others leave to go to schools or academies in the U.S. that give them more opportunities. We'd certainly like to retain these players in Canada . . . but they're still products of this country and this system and we're equally proud of what they're doing at the NCAA level as well." But as impressive as Canadians have been this year in the U.S., Mullin said it's imperative the CFL, U Sports and junior football all resume in 2021. "What's really important is to get back on to the field and re-establish the tradition of the game in this country." he said. "Tradition is something that's our major strength and football in the summer professionally and in the fall, through not just university but also junior football, is a calling for many communities across this country. "To not have that, in my mind, makes us a little bit less of a nation." To that end, Laval head coach Glen Constantin is proposing a university football jamboree in May that would bring together the host Rouge et Or along with Western, McMaster, Montreal, Saskatchewan and defending-champion Calgary. "I applaud what Glen is trying to achieve," Mullin said. "He's attempting to get players on the field, get them showcased for the CFL draft and start developing momentum as we go into the summer." The pandemic has also forced many Canadian minor organizations to either shelve their 2020 plans or shift them to include flag and touch football. Mullin said while some provinces managed to field tackle programs, the pandemic forced them to play games with six- and nine-men aside. But Mullin said the pandemic has also resulted in more dialogue between football organizations. Earlier this year, Football Canada, the CFL, U Sports and Canadian Football Officials Association all met and among the subjects discussed was the potential alignment of the Grey Cup, Vanier Cup, and Canadian Bowl for junior football More sessions will take place in 2021. "What's been very positive is the football community reaching out looking for answers from people they'd normally not have conversations with and we've generated many new ideas," Mullin said. "What I like about what Glen's doing is he's thinking outside of the box and that's a good thing for football in that we've got communities across this country who're now thinking outside of the box. "I think in terms of changing the culture through this pandemic, it's actually been a huge positive for us that I believe we can build on coming through this time." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

  • Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson needed only 13 games to cuss out Kirk Cousins

    Justin Jefferson sounds like he's just a little frustrated with Kirk Cousins' inability to get rid of the ball after the snap.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: With Lamar Jackson heating up, perhaps the Ravens can still be a contender

    The Ravens look like they could do some damage in the playoffs.

  • Bold Fantasy Basketball Predictions for the 2020-21 NBA season

    The start of the 2020-21 NBA season is here. It's time to bring on the bold fantasy basketball predictions!

  • Eagles' Doug Pederson says Jalen Hurts will start vs. Cowboys, but won't go beyond that

    Doug Pederson really had no other choice but to name Jalen Hurts the starter for Week 17.

  • Mayor: Jets' win could be defining moment for woeful Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sun seemed to shine brighter in Jacksonville on Monday. The air felt crisper. The St. Johns River looked cleaner. Even the Jaguars' aging stadium appeared to glisten for the first time in decades.Jacksonville's losing streak, now tied for the longest in team history at 13, was cause for celebration — and arguably the best thing to happen to the city since the NFL granted it an expansion franchise in November 1993.Thanks to the New York Jets’ shocking victory over the Rams in Los Angeles, the skidding Jaguars (1-13) now have a stranglehold on the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft — and Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.“THE New York freaking Jets delivered an early Christmas present to Jacksonville today,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry posted on Twitter before vowing to light a victory cigar. “Seriously, this Jets win could be a defining moment for our ball club. See you next week then see you at the draft. This is the win of the day.”The stunning development 2,400 miles west gave Jacksonville the hope the floundering franchise has been missing for years. It also created what’s sure to be an agonizing wait to make sure the Jaguars don’t screw it up. Not just two weeks, either. More like four months.Jacksonville needs to lose two more games, beginning with Sunday’s home finale against Chicago; hire a general manager whose primary goal is finding a long-term fix to the team’s long-time QB problem; and assemble a coaching staff that can groom a guy widely viewed as the best college prospect since Andrew Luck.No problem, right?There’s little doubt Jacksonville could mess it up. After all, this is the franchise that drafted quarterbacks Byron Leftwich, Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles, took Leonard Fournette over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, and doubled down on Gardner Minshew.None of those failed moves seemed to matter Sunday evening as the Jets made play after play down the stretch to hold off the Rams. Running back Frank Gore, safety Marcus Maye and punter Braden Mann should never have to buy a drink in Jacksonville.Same for Jaguars coach Doug Marrone if his swan song is helping the team land Lawrence by intentionally losing to the Bears (7-7) and at Indianapolis (10-4) a week later.“I wouldn’t be able to do that,” Marrone said Monday. “I couldn’t do it. I just wouldn’t. I’ve never done it at anything in my life. I had trouble letting my kids win when they were little.”Marrone gracefully handled several questions about having Jaguars fans openly rooting against the team down the stretch.“When you’ve lost as many games as we’ve lost in a row now, and we’ve only won one with two games left, there’s going to be lots of stuff that’s going to be said and it’s not going to be lots of positive,” he said. “I think you got to understand that’s the business we’re in. ... It's fair game.”WHAT’S WORKINGIf the Jaguars are tanking, it’s working to perfection. Jacksonville’s worst loss of the year came at Baltimore on Sunday, a 40-14 debacle in which the Ravens led 26-0 at halftime and wildly celebrated a fourth-string quarterback’s 19-yard run in the waning minutes.WHAT NEEDS HELPJacksonville’s “defence” is mostly a joke at this point. The unit gave up more than 370 yards for the 11th straight game and set an NFL record by allowing at least 24 points in 13 consecutive games. The Ravens did whatever they wanted whenever they wanted, finishing with 250 yards passing, 159 rushing and scoring touchdowns on each of their five trips to the red zone.STOCK UPRookie K’Lavon Chaisson, the 20th overall draft pick in 2020, is showing signs of promise. He has five quarterback hits in the last three weeks and tackled reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson for a 3-yard loss Sunday.STOCK DOWNJourneyman cornerback Greg Mabin played every defensive snap for the first time in his pro career and looked like a rookie at times. He gave up Dez Bryant’s first touchdown catch in more than three years in the second quarter and a 44-yard pass from Jackson to Marquise Brown in the fourth.It was Mabin’s second game since Jacksonville claimed him off waivers from Tennessee late last month. He has played for Tampa Bay, Buffalo, San Francisco, Cincinnati, Tennessee and now Jacksonville in four years.INJUREDRunning back James Robinson, the team’s best player all season, is dealing with an ankle injury but should be good to go against the Bears.KEY NUMBER2 — number of games Jacksonville needs to lose to lock up the No. 1 draft pick for the first time in franchise history.NEXT STEPSJacksonville can set the team record for consecutive losses against Chicago and move a step closer to Lawrence. The current 13-game skid tied the initial mark set by losing the final five games in 2012 and the first eight in 2013.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMark Long, The Associated Press

  • GM Troy Weaver banks on aggressiveness forged in AAU to rebuild Detroit Pistons

    Aggressiveness is what got him here, and aggressiveness is what will keep him here. It’s why lowly Detroit, perhaps years from contention, was one of the most active teams this offseason.

  • Doug Ford: No decision on NHL games with Ontario primed for lockdown

    TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a decision has yet to be made on whether or not the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will be permitted to play home games with the province set to go into lockdown amid soaring COVID-19 numbers. The NHL and NHL Players' Association announced over the weekend the league is aiming to begin a condensed 56-game schedule Jan. 13.The plan is for Canada's seven teams to play in a newly-created North Division for the 2020-21 season because of border restrictions related to non-essential travel.But health officials from the five provinces where those clubs play — Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba — have yet to sign off on any plan.The lockdown announced Monday by Ontario will go into effect Saturday and last until Jan. 23 in the province's south, while the north will see restrictions lifted Jan. 9.The NHL wants to play games in the home arenas of participating teams, but is prepared to hold them in one or more "neutral-site" venues if necessary. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Wizards' Rui Hachimura to miss 3 weeks with pink eye

    Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss roughly the first three weeks of the NBA season with an eye infection commonly known as pink eye.The team announced Monday Hachimura had bilateral epidemic keratoconjunctivitis, or EKC, two days before Washington's scheduled season opener at Philadelphia. Hachimura was diagnosed last week and missed Washington’s final two preseason games."The eye doctor said it’s a severe case, and we just have to be patient," coach Scott Brooks said after practice Monday. “Just going to monitor him day to day. He’s out for some time now. Blurred vision, sensitive to light. Other than that, he’s getting better. Just going to take some time.”The Wizards play their first 10 games of the shortened 72-game season over the next three weeks. Russell Westbrook is expected to make his Washington debut against the 76ers after an off-season trade that sent John Wall to Houston.Hachimura averaged 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 48 games during his rookie season after the Wizards selected him with the ninth pick in the 2019 draft. The 22-year-old from Japan isn't able to practice or do any basketball activities given his blurred vision and light sensitivity.“I was hoping last week, thinking that it would clear up and in two or three days he could get back on the court, a couple more days later he’d be back, but he has a severe case," Brooks said. "He’s not happy with what the eye doctors said, but he understands.”Rookie ?Deni Avdija, taken with the ninth pick in this year's draft, could slide into Hachimura's spot in the starting lineup, though Brooks did not commit to that.“It’s too bad, but that next man up (mentality) that we have to step up and fill it in by committee,” Brooks said. “We’re going to have to figure it out without him until he comes back."___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsStephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire: Essential pickups for championship games

    One more win, people. That's all it takes to earn a championship. If your roster needs a boost entering title week, we're here to help.

  • Panthers owner wants 'data, analytics' approach in scouting

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers owner David Tepper says he wants the organization to continue taking steps toward a more “data-driven and analytics approach” to scouting personnel moving forward.That’s one of the reasons Tepper decided to fire general manager Marty Hurney on Monday, two days after the team dropped to 4-10 following a 24-16 road loss to the Green Bay Packers. Tepper said Hurney was more “traditional” in his approach to scouting and player personnel, but he wants to use more analytics when the team makes decisions.“If you look at how people perform at different times in the game and make sure you have that understanding before you make a contract with somebody,” Tepper said. “How do they perform in a fourth quarter or how do they perform in a two-minute drive? You make sure that you have those data points, which would make sense when you're making a decision (just) as much as how you think they throw.”Those comments may not bode well for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who has struggled in those type of late-game situations.The Panthers have lost eight games this season in which Bridgewater has had the ball in his hands in the final minutes with a chance for the Panthers to take the lead or tie, including on Sunday against the Packers.Tepper was noncommittal when discussing Bridgewater's future, but clearly left open the idea of alternatives. Carolina's backups are P.J. Walker and Will Grier, but the team also could have a top-five pick in the NFL draft.Outside of potentially Dak Prescott, there is not much available in the upcoming NFL free agent market.“When you get to the quarterbacks in the NFL in general you want to figure out do you have the best that is in the position in the business right now,” Tepper said. “And that is constant evaluation, and re-evaluation of that is constantly what we will go through.”WHAT’S WORKINGCarolina's young defence seems to be steadily improving under co-ordinator Phil Snow. The Panthers had a season-high five sacks against Aaron Rodgers on Sunday and held the Green Bay QB to 143 yards passing and three points in the second half. That certainly offers some promise moving forward for a mostly young group.WHAT NEEDS HELPThe Panthers have not had a consistent running game since Christian McCaffrey was injured against the Chiefs. The good news is McCaffrey has a chance to play against Washington. He has missed the last five games with shoulder and thigh injuries and has missed 11 games overall due to injury. So far, that four-year, $64 million contract has not worked out so well for the Panthers.STOCK UPThe Panthers are the only team in the NFC with two wide receivers with at least 1,000 yards receiving in D.J Moore (1,051) and Robby Anderson (1,017). Moore showed again he has superstar potential on Sunday with six catches for 131 yards, a 21.8-yard average. The big question moving forward will be if the Panthers can afford to keep soon-to-be unrestricted free agent Curtis Samuel, the versatile No. 3 wide receiver who also doubles as a running back when needed. Samuel has 772 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns and has been extremely productive on third downs. However, it may be difficult to keep him given they already have Moore and Anderson on the roster and have other pressing needs, not the least of which is re-signing offensive tackle Taylor Moton.Also in the “stock up” department is cornerback Donte Jackson, who had perhaps his best games against Packers star Davante Adams, who had his streak of eight consecutive games with a touchdown snapped.STOCK DOWNIt's pretty clear that kicker Joey Slye likely needs a strong finish to keep his job. He made three short field goals on Sunday against the Packers, but still needs to show some consistency on his long field goals. Slye is 1 of 6 on kicks from beyond 50 yards out, although two of them have been desperation attempts from beyond 60.INJUREDThe Panthers might have lost their top pass rusher Brian Burns for the final two games after he injured the MCL in his knee following a sack on Rodgers late in the fourth quarter. Burns was expected to get an MRI on his knee Sunday, but the team has not yet released the results of that test.KEY NUMBER9-19 — Panthers' record since David Tepper took over as owner.NEXT STEPSThe Panthers will face their former coach Ron Rivera on Sunday in Washington. It could be an intriguing week if Washington decides to pursue Hurney as its new general manager. Hurney and Rivera worked together in Carolina and remain close friends.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteve Reed, The Associated Press

  • Chiefs grind their way to perfect road record this season

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The highlights that usually accompany another win by the Kansas City Chiefs tend to showcase Patrick Mahomes making a did-you-see-that throw, Travis Kelce turning a broken play into a big gain, or Tyreek Hill wagging his finger at some helpless defensive back as he speeds away.Rarely do they showcase the big guys up front that make everything happen.They probably should after Sunday.With their fifth different starting offensive line facing one of the league's best defences, the Chiefs managed to grind their way past the New Orleans Saints in crunch time.They opened enough holes for Clyde Edwards-Helaire — before he left with an ankle injury — and Le'Veon Bell that Mahomes and Co. merely had a supporting role in finishing off a 32-29 victory over the Saints that wrapped up a perfect season for the Chiefs on the road.“We scored points against a good defensive front,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "You are talking about one of the best defensive fronts if not the best, statistically. We ran the ball efficiently, especially in the second half. We threw the ball well with the exception of a couple of blitzes that they had. They got us at the end, but we were clean for the most part.”Eric Fisher started at left tackle despite missing practice recently with a bad back. Nick Allegretti, a 2019 seventh-round pick, started at left guard. Austin Reiter handled the middle of the line. Stefan Wisniewski signed with the Chiefs a month ago and was starting at right guard. Andrew Wylie started at right tackle for the first time since college.Quite the group to send up against the NFL's third-rated defence — and No. 4 against the run and No. 5 against the pass.They were still good enough against the rush to allow Mahomes to throw for 254 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. And when the Saints started to get to him, the Chiefs (13-1) pivoted to the run, and Edwards-Helaire and Bell produced 141 yards on 29 carries and allowed Kansas City to control the ball more than 41 minutes.“Attitude,” Bell said. "We had to come in with the mindset we could get the job done with whatever we needed, whether we had to throw it or run it. Really in the second half, we were called upon to run the ball a lot. I think the guys up front did a tremendous job of moving guys off the ball and creating lanes for me, 25, and 31 to make some plays.”WHAT’S WORKINGThe Chiefs' pass defence is vastly improved and it showed Sunday. Take away Emmanuel Sanders' 51-yard reception and Drew Brees was just 14 of 33 for 183 yards with an interception (and another that Tyrann Mathieu dropped).WHAT NEEDS HELPThe Chiefs have struggled to find a reliable punt returner. Mecole Hardman has made plenty of poor decisions and it was Demarcus Robinson's turn on Sunday. He fielded a punt near his own goal line in the closing seconds of the first half, ran backward and had the ball punched out for a safety that drew the Saints within 14-9 at the break.STOCK UPRookie cornerback L'Jarius Sneed has turned out to be a fourth-round steal. He had two picks in his first three games, then missed seven weeks with an injury, only to quickly return to form. He had an interception, sack and three passes defended against the Saints.STOCK DOWNThe Chiefs' pass rush only brought down Brees once, though they got enough pressure on him to make a few hurried throws during the game. Kansas City is better than only 10 other teams with 25 sacks through 14 games.INJUREDEdwards-Helaire is likely out for the rest of the regular season, though X-rays on his ankle were negative and the Chiefs hope to have him back for the playoffs. Offensive lineman Mike Remmers had a stinger, linebacker Emmanuel Smith hurt his hamstring and running back Darwin Thompson was ill.KEY NUMBER15 — Hill had his 15th touchdown receiving early in the game, tying the franchise record set by Dwayne Bowe in 2010. Hill also has two touchdowns running this season.NEXT STEPSThe Chiefs wrap up the regular season at home against the Falcons and Chargers. They are currently in line for a first-round playoff bye, then would get to remain at Arrowhead Stadium throughout the playoffs.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDave Skretta, The Associated Press

  • NFL Week 16: Early betting lines we like

    In a game of line movement and updates, the NFL betting market is a fluid one. Here are some early lines we will monitor throughout the week.