CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RTX, ZSAN and PINS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
RTX Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/raytheon-technologies-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=11721&wire=1
ZSAN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zosano-pharma-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=11721&wire=1
PINS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pinterest-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=11721&wire=1
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *
Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)
RTX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 10, 2016 - October 27, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 29, 2020
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/raytheon-technologies-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=11721&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Raytheon Technologies Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Raytheon had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and inadequate internal control over financial reporting; (2) Raytheon had faulty financial accounting; (3) as a result, Raytheon misreported its costs regarding Raytheon Company's Missiles & Defense business since 2009; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon was at risk of increased scrutiny from the government; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon would face a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
ZSAN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 13, 2017 - September 30, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 28, 2020
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zosano-pharma-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=11721&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Zosano Pharma Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's clinical results reflected differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots; (2) pharmocokinetic studies submitted in connection with the Company's New Drug Application included patients exhibiting unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan; (3) as a result of the foregoing differences among patient results, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was reasonably likely to require further studies to support regulatory approval of the Company's lead product candidate, Qtrypta; (4) as a result, regulatory approval of Qtrypta was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)
PINS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 16, 2019 - November 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : January 22, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pinterest-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=11721&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Pinterest, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's addressable market in the U.S. was reaching its maximum capacity; (ii) which significantly decelerated Pinterest's future ability to monetize on U.S. average revenue per user; (iii) Pinterest was at an increased risk of losing advertising revenue; (iv) and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621869/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-RTX-ZSAN-and-PINS-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders