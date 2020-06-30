CLASS ACTION UPDATE for R, ENDP and BKD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

R Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased July 23, 2015 - February 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 20, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Ryder System, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ryder's financial results were inflated as a result of the Company's practice of overstating the residual values of the vehicles in its fleet; (2) there was no reasonable basis to believe that Ryder would sell its used vehicles for the amounts that it had assigned to them; (3) Ryder's residual values for its fleet of vehicles exceeded the expected future values that would be realized upon the sale of those vehicles; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Endo International Plc (ENDP)

ENDP Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 8, 2017 - June 10, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 18, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Endo International Plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Endo's and/or its subsidiaries' contributions to the opioid crisis (including, but not limited to, their opioid products' disproportionately negative impact on New York and the fraud that Defendants perpetrated on the New York insurance market) were larger in scope than the Company had represented; (ii) part of that contribution to the crisis included Endo publishing and disseminating false information to health care providers regarding the risks and benefits of opioids; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to subject Endo and/or its subsidiaries to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement, as well as significant financial and/or reputational harm, particularly with respect to New York; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

BKD Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 10, 2016 - April 29, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Brookdale's financial performance was sustained by, among other things, the Company's purposeful understaffing of its senior living communities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected Brookdale to an increased risk of litigation and, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results and reputation; (iii) as a result, the Company's financial results were unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

