CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRA, HALL and CTMX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court.

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA)

PRA Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 26, 2019 - May 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, ProAssurance Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ProAssurance lacked adequate underwriting process and risk management controls necessary to set appropriate loss reserves in its Specialty P&C segment; (ii) ProAssurance failed to properly assess a large national healthcare account that experienced losses far exceeding the assumptions made when the account was underwritten; and (iii) as a result, ProAssurance was subject to materially heightened risk of financial loss and reserve charges.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL)

HALL Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 5, 2019 - March 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to reserves for unpaid losses; (2) the Company improperly accounted for reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses related to its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; (3) as a result, Hallmark Financial would be forced to report a $63.8 million loss development for prior underwriting years; (4) as a result, Hallmark Financial would exit from its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX)

CTMX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 17, 2018 - May 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 20, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CytomX had downplayed issues with CX-072's efficacy observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-072 clinical program; (ii) CytomX had similarly downplayed issues with CX-2009's efficacy and safety observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-2009 clinical program; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

