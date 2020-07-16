CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PPC, ENDP and KL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

PPC Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pilgrims-pride-corporation-information-request-form?prid=7988&wire=1

ENDP Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/endo-international-plc-loss-submission-form?prid=7988&wire=1

KL Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/kirkland-lake-gold-ltd-information-request-form?prid=7988&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC)

PPC Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 9, 2017 - June 3, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 4, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pilgrims-pride-corporation-information-request-form?prid=7988&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company and its executives had participated in an illegal antitrust conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids from at least as early as 2012 and continuing through at least early 2017; (2) the Company received competitive advantages, which persisted during the Class Period, from its anticompetitive conduct; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Endo International Plc (ENDP)

ENDP Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 8, 2017 - June 10, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 18, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/endo-international-plc-loss-submission-form?prid=7988&wire=1

Story continues

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Endo International Plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Endo's and/or its subsidiaries' contributions to the opioid crisis (including, but not limited to, their opioid products' disproportionately negative impact on New York and the fraud that Defendants perpetrated on the New York insurance market) were larger in scope than the Company had represented; (ii) part of that contribution to the crisis included Endo publishing and disseminating false information to health care providers regarding the risks and benefits of opioids; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to subject Endo and/or its subsidiaries to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement, as well as significant financial and/or reputational harm, particularly with respect to New York; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL)

KL Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 8, 2018 - November 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 28, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/kirkland-lake-gold-ltd-information-request-form?prid=7988&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs; (ii) as a result of the known, but undisclosed, impending acquisition of Detour, the Company's projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading; (iii) the Company's financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards; (iv) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

http://www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/597740/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-PPC-ENDP-and-KL-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders



