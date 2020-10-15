CLASS ACTION UPDATE for POR, CLNC and LOOP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR)

POR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 24, 2020 - August 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 2, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Portland General Electric Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PGE lacked effective internal controls over its energy trading practices; (2) PGE personnel had entered energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, that created significant negative financial exposure for PGE; (3)as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and/or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Colony Credit pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's false and/or misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the combination of Colony NorthStar, Inc., NorthStar Real Estate Income Trust, Inc., and NorthStar Real Estate Income II, Inc. on or about February 1, 2018 (the "Merger").

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 9, 2020

According to the filed complaint, (i) the credit quality of certain of the Company's assets had deteriorated prior to the Merger, and were continuing to deteriorate at the time of the Merger; (ii) certain of the Company's loans, including four loans of approximately $261 million related to a New York hotel, were substantially impaired, there was insufficient collateral to secure the loans, and it was unlikely that the loans would be repaid; (iii) as a result, the valuation attributed to certain of the Company's assets was overstated; (iv) that certain of the assets contributed as part of the Merger were of substantially lower value than reflected in the Company's financial statements and the Registration Statement; (v) as a result, the Company's financial condition, including its book value, was materially overstated; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements in the Registration Statement about the Company's business, operations, and prospect were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP)

LOOP Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased September 24, 2018 - October 12, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 14, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Loop Industries, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Loop scientists were encouraged to misrepresent the results of Loop's purportedly proprietary process; (2) Loop did not have the technology to break PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100%; (3) as a result, the Company was unlikely to realize the purported benefits of Loop's announced partnerships with Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited and thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

