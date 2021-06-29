CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PCT, SKLZ and ATER: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

PCT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 16, 2020 - May 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, PureCycle Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the technology PureCycle licensed from Procter & Gamble is not proven and presents serious issues even at lab scale; (ii) the challenges posed by the availability and competition for the raw materials necessary to commercialize the licensed technology are significant; (iii) PureCycle's financial projections are baseless; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SKLZ)

SKLZ Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 16, 2020 - April 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 7, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: representations relating to certain of Skillz's business operations, performance metrics and ultimate valuation, including, among others, Skillz's ability to attract new end-users, future profitability, the shrinking popularity of its hosted games that accounted for 88% of its revenue, and the Company's valuation. For example, one of the Company's objectively unrealistic promises included the unsupportable claim that the Company was valued at $3.5 billon, based on revenue projections in excess of $550 million for 2022. However, the Company failed to inform investors that downloads of the games that account for a majority share of its revenue have been declining since at least November 2020. In reality, the Company's prospects for attaining that revenue scale was far from realistic given its size, market share, reliance on thirdparty app stores, declining downloads of its most popular games and, critically, the enormous amount of incentive Bonus Payments that Skillz routinely provides to its gamer customers, a fact that investors were misled about. These Bonus Payments are routinely provided to its customers, who are expected to use them for game entry fees, which, in turn, artificially inflates Skillz revenue.

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

ATER Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 1, 2020 - May 3, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Aterian, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's organic growth is plummeting; (ii) the Company's recent, self-lauded acquisitions were overpayments for flawed assets from questionable sources; (iii) Aterian's purported artificial intelligence software is a flawed product that lacks customer interest; (iv) Aterian uses rebate programs and paid or artificial reviews to pump up their product offerings; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

