CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NXTC, RCL and WFC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Nextcure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)
The Nextcure lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who purchased Nextcure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) securities: (1) between November 5, 2019 and July 14, 2020, inclusive; and/or (2) pursuant or traceable to the company's secondary public offering declared effective on November 14, 2019.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 20, 2020
Throughout the class period defendants' statements were materially misleading because the data Defendants possessed on its principle product candidate, NC318, showed a lack of efficacy and objective responses. Had the truth been revealed, the market would have seen that NC318 was not, in fact, effective in treating most tumor types, that the NC318 application was proving to be limited (if even useful at all), and, as a result, there was a significant realizable risk that NC318 would not be nearly as popular as then-existing blockbuster drugs, such as Keytruda.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)
RCL Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 4, 2020 - March 17, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 7, 2020
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Royal Caribbean misled investors to believe that any issue related to COVID-19 was relatively insignificant; (2) the Company falsely assured investors that bookings outside China were strong with no signs of a slowdown; (3) the Company was experiencing material declines in bookings globally due to customer concerns over COVID-19; and (5) the Company's ships were following grossly inadequate protocols that would foster the spread of COVID-19 and pose a substantial risk to passengers and crews.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)
WFC Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 13, 2017 - October 13, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 29, 2020
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Wells Fargo & Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) although defendants reassured investors that Wells Fargo's commercial credit portfolios were of exceptional credit quality and the product of robust, industry-leading underwriting and due diligence policies and procedures, Wells Fargo actually fueled its rapid commercial loan growth by lending to businesses that posed a heightened risk of default; 2) Wells Fargo systematically concealed these credit risks by artificially inflating the incomes generated by borrowing businesses, relaxing or failing to follow applicable underwriting procedures, and circumventing applicable risk controls; and 3) Wells Fargo exacerbated the threat posed by its defective commercial debt by packaging the loans into CLOs and CMBS and widely distributing these securitized products throughout the financial system.
