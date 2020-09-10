CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NSP, BAYRY and FENC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

NSP Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 11, 2019 - February 11, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Insperity, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had failed to negotiate appropriate rates with its customers for employee benefit plans and did not adequately disclose the risk of large medical claims from these plans; (b) Insperity was experiencing an adverse trend of large medical claims; (c) as a mitigating measure, the Company would be forced to increase the cost of its employee benefit plans, causing stunted customer growth and reduced customer retention; and (d) the foregoing issues were reasonably likely to, and would, materially impact Insperity's financial results.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPINK:BAYRY)

Lawsuit on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Bayer American Depositary Receipts between May 23, 2016 and March 19, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 14, 2020

According to the filed complaint, 1) following its acquisition of Monsanto Company, Bayer could be at risk of suffering billions of dollars in judgments and reputational damage if the lawsuits brought against Monsanto alleging that exposure to its glyphosate-based Roundup product caused cancer were successful, 2) a result, Defendants' positive statements about the prospects of the Monsanto acquisition and the benefits it would create for Bayer's business were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

FENC Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 11, 2020 - August 10, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 2, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the manufacturing facilities for PEDMARK, the Company's sole product candidate, did not comply with current good manufacturing practices; (2) as a result, regulatory approval for PEDMARK was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

