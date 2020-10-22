CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NNOX, BTU and GTX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

NNOX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 21, 2020 - September 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 16, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nano-X's commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated; (2) Nano-X's statements regarding its "novel" Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors' machines; (3) Nano-X's submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration admitted the Nanox System was not original; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)

BTU Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 3, 2017 - October 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 27, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Peabody Energy Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had failed to implement adequate safety controls at the North Goonyella mine to prevent the risk of a spontaneous combustion event; (b) the Company failed to follow its own safety procedures; (c) as a result, the North Goonyella mine was at a heightened risk of shutdown; (d) the Company's low-cost plan to restart operations at the mine posed unreasonable safety and environmental risks; (e) The Australian body responsible for ensuring acceptable health and safety standards, the Queensland Mines Inspectorate, would likely mandate a safer, cost-prohibitive approach; and (f) as a result, there would be major delays in reopening the North Goonyella mine and restarting coal production.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

GTX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 1, 2018 - September 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 24, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Garrett Motion Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to its agreement to indemnify and reimburse Honeywell for certain asbestos-related liability, Garrett was saddled with an unsustainable level of debt; (2) as a result, Garrett had a highly leveraged capital structure that posed significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Garrett's ability to gain or hold market share was impaired; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to seek bankruptcy protection; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

