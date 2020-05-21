CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MESA, LBRT and FITB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

MESA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mesa-air-group-incorporated-loss-form?prid=6783&wire=1

LBRT Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/liberty-oilfield-services-inc-loss-form?prid=6783&wire=1

FITB Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/fifth-third-bancorp-loss-form?prid=6783&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mesa Air Group Incorporated (MESA)

Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased MESA shares pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with Mesa Air Group's August 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mesa-air-group-incorporated-loss-form?prid=6783&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) Mesa Air Group's operational performance was poor and below industry standards; (2) Mesa Air Group had a shortage of qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel; (3) Mesa Air Group had an inadequate number of spare aircraft and parts; (4) Mesa Air Group did not have a strong track record of reliable performance; (5) then-existing "risks" had already materialized; (6) Mesa Air Group knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the initial public offering; and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. (LBRT)

Story continues

The LBRT Lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased securities pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's January 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 2, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/liberty-oilfield-services-inc-loss-form?prid=6783&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) there was an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market; (2) the Company's pricing power was weak; (3) Liberty's services were not increasing and its competition was not decreasing; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

FITB Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 26, 2016 - March 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/fifth-third-bancorp-loss-form?prid=6783&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Fifth Third Bancorp made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as a result of Fifth Third Bank's aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategy, Fifth Third Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts; (ii) since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and, thus, that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (iii) Fifth Third failed to properly implement and monitor its cross-sell program, detect and stop misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (iv) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (v) Fifth Third's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/590974/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-MESA-LBRT-and-FITB-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders



