CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LX, ODT and FLDM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

LX Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lexinfintech-holdings-ltd-information-request-form?prid=10249&wire=1

ODT Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/odonate-therapeutics-inc-information-request-form?prid=10249&wire=1

FLDM Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/fluidigm-corporation-information-request-form?prid=10249&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Lexinfintech Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX)

This lawsuit is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Lexin American depositary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 21, 2017; or (b) Lexin securities between December 21, 2017 and August 24, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 9, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lexinfintech-holdings-ltd-information-request-form?prid=10249&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) LexinFintech reported artificially low delinquency rates by giving borrowers in default new funds to make payments; (2) the Company's business model exposes shareholders to enormous losses by prioritizing Chinese lenders for off-balance sheet loans; (3) the Company exaggerated its user base; (4) the Company was facilitating direct peer to peer lending contrary to Chinese law; (5) the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (6) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT)

ODT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 7, 2017 - April 21, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 16, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/odonate-therapeutics-inc-information-request-form?prid=10249&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's orally administered chemotherapy agent, tesetaxel, was not as safe or well-tolerated as the Company had led investors to believe; (ii) consequently, tesetaxel's commercial viability as a cancer treatment was overstated; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM)

FLDM Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 7, 2019 - November 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 20, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/fluidigm-corporation-information-request-form?prid=10249&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Fluidigm Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fluidigm was experiencing longer sales cycles; (2) as a result, Fluidigm's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

Story continues