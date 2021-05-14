CLASS ACTION UPDATE for KRMD, GOEV and CCXI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
KRMD Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/repro-med-systems-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15856&wire=1
GOEV Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/canoo-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15856&wire=1
CCXI Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/chemocentryx-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15856&wire=1
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *
Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)
KRMD Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 4, 2020 - January 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 25, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/repro-med-systems-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15856&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Repro Med Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) starting in January 2020, Repro Med Systems ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Company's net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)
GOEV Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 18, 2020 - March 29, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 1, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/canoo-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15856&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Canoo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's engineering services was not a viable business, would not provide meaningful revenue in 2021, and would not reduce operational risk; (ii) the Company would no longer be focused on its subscription-based business model; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)
CCXI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 26, 2019 - May 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 6, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/chemocentryx-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15856&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, ChemoCentryx, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryx's New Drug Application ("NDA") for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647399/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-KRMD-GOEV-and-CCXI-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders