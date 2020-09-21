CLASS ACTION UPDATE for KODK, FENC and NNOX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

KODK Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/eastman-kodak-company-information-request-form-2?prid=9428&wire=1

FENC Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/fennec-pharmaceuticals-inc-information-request-form?prid=9428&wire=1

NNOX Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nano-x-imaging-ltd-information-request-form?prid=9428&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)

KODK Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased July 27, 2020 - August 11, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 13, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/eastman-kodak-company-information-request-form-2?prid=9428&wire=1

According to a filed complaint, defendants failed to disclose that the Company had granted its Executive Chairman, James Continenza, and several other Company insiders millions of dollars' worth of stock options immediately prior to the Company publicly disclosing that it had received the $765 million loan, which Defendants knew would cause Kodak's stock to immediately increase in value once the deal was announced. In addition, while in possession of this material non-public information, Continenza and other Company insiders purchased tens of thousands of the Company's shares immediately prior to the announcement, again at prices that they knew would increase exponentially once news of the loan became public.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

FENC Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 11, 2020 - August 10, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 2, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/fennec-pharmaceuticals-inc-information-request-form?prid=9428&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the manufacturing facilities for PEDMARK, the Company's sole product candidate, did not comply with current good manufacturing practices; (2) as a result, regulatory approval for PEDMARK was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

NNOX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 21, 2020 - September 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 16, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nano-x-imaging-ltd-information-request-form?prid=9428&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nano-X's commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated; (2) Nano-X's statements regarding its "novel" Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors' machines; (3) Nano-X's submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration admitted the Nanox System was not original; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

Story continues