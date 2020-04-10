CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JELD, MGPI and VMW: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. (JELD)

JELD Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 26, 2017 - October 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 20, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's products, including doors, did not compete against other manufacturers on price, contrary to Jeld-Wen's representations; (2) the market in which the Company sells its doors is not "highly competitive" as the Company claimed; (3) Jeld-Wen's strong margins and anticipated margin growth were not, as the Company claimed, attributed to changes they had made in Jeld-Wen's business operations and strategies; and (4) Jeld-Wen failed to disclose the Company's anti competitive conduct. Because of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI)

MGPI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 2, 2018 - February 25, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 28, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, MGP Ingredients, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) MGP had not completed any significant sales of its four-year-old aged whiskey inventory; (b) the Company had been unable to sell its aged whiskey at the price premium represented to investors; (c) a glut of aged whiskey inventory and shifts in consumer behavior had lowered the value of the Company's aged whiskey inventory and materially impaired its ability to negotiate significant sales on favorable contract terms; and (d) in light of the foregoing, the Company's FY19 financial forecast lacked a reasonable basis and was materially misleading.

VMware, Inc. (VMW)

VMW Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 30, 2019 - February 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 1, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, VMware, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) VMware's reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (ii) the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

