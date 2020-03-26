CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HPQ, MGPI and INO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

HP Inc. (HPQ)

HPQ Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 23, 2017 - October 3, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 20, 2020

According to the filed complaint, defendants knew that HP's "four-box" model for measuring its supplies business was severely deficient and not a strong predictor of supplies demand and outcomes because HP lacked telemetry data from its commercial printers and had to use unreliable and stagnant market share data to develop assumptions for the four-box model. The complaint further alleges that defendants knew the lack of telemetry data for commercial printing was a critical shortcoming of the four-box model because HP possessed telemetry data on its personal printing side and knew it was a necessary element for an accurate understanding of the supplies channel. As a result, the supplies inventory in the Company's channel exceeded demand by at least $100 million and HP's supplies revenue growth was grossly inflated.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI)

MGPI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 27, 2019 - February 25, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 28, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, MGP Ingredients, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) MGP had not completed any significant sales of its four-year-old aged whiskey inventory; (b) the Company had been unable to sell its aged whiskey at the price premium represented to investors; (c) a glut of aged whiskey inventory and shifts in consumer behavior had lowered the value of the Company's aged whiskey inventory and materially impaired its ability to negotiate significant sales on favorable contract terms; and (d) in light of the foregoing, the Company's FY19 financial forecast lacked a reasonable basis and was materially misleading.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)

INO Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 14, 2020 - March 9, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2020

According to a filed complaint, throughout the class period, defendants made misleading statements about the company's development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, artificially inflating the company's share price and resulting in significant investor losses.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

