CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HALL, LOPE and CONN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL)

HALL Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 5, 2019 - March 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to reserves for unpaid losses; (2) the Company improperly accounted for reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses related to its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; (3) as a result, Hallmark Financial would be forced to report a $63.8 million loss development for prior underwriting years; (4) as a result, Hallmark Financial would exit from its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

LOPE Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 5, 2018 - January 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2020

According to a filed complaint, statements made by Defendants were false and/or misleading because, following Grand Canyon's spin-off of its educational assets as Grand Canyon University ("GCU"): (i) GCU would not be a proper non-profit organization as it would remain under the control of Grand Canyon, and (ii) Grand Canyon would not be a third-party service provider to GCU but rather would continue to effectively operate the entity, and (iii) Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU and (iv) GCU functioned as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon would be able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating Grand Canyon's financial results.

Conn's, Inc. (CONN)

CONN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased September 3, 2019 - December 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 14, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Conn's, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Conn's was experiencing an increase in first payment defaults and 60-plus day delinquencies; (2) as a result, Conn's was reasonably likely to record an increase to its provision for bad debts; (3) the Company made certain underwriting adjustments, including tightening its standards for new customers and online applicants; (4) as a result, the Company's same-store sales would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

