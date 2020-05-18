CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GOSS, LBRT and LOPE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

GOSS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/gossamer-bio-inc-loss-form?prid=6636&wire=1

LBRT Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/liberty-oilfield-services-inc-loss-form?prid=6636&wire=1

LOPE Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/grand-canyon-education-inc-loss-form?prid=6636&wire=1

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS)

The GOSS lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased GOSS common stock between February 8, 2019 and December 13, 2019 and/or who acquired Gossamer shares pursuant or traceable to Gossamer's documents issued in connection with its February 8, 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 2, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/gossamer-bio-inc-loss-form?prid=6636&wire=1

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the reasons for Gossamer's GB001 trial failures; (2) the purported clinical validation of Novartis' oral DP2 antagonist; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. (LBRT)

The LBRT Lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased securities pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's January 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 2, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/liberty-oilfield-services-inc-loss-form?prid=6636&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) there was an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market; (2) the Company's pricing power was weak; (3) Liberty's services were not increasing and its competition was not decreasing; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

LOPE Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 5, 2018 - January 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 13, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/grand-canyon-education-inc-loss-form?prid=6636&wire=1

According to a filed complaint, statements made by Defendants were false and/or misleading because, following Grand Canyon's spin-off of its educational assets as Grand Canyon University ("GCU"): (i) GCU would not be a proper non-profit organization as it would remain under the control of Grand Canyon, and (ii) Grand Canyon would not be a third-party service provider to GCU but rather would continue to effectively operate the entity, and (iii) Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU and (iv) GCU functioned as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon would be able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating Grand Canyon's financial results.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





