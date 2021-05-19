CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GOEV, EBON and CS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)

GOEV Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 18, 2020 - March 29, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 1, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Canoo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's engineering services was not a viable business, would not provide meaningful revenue in 2021, and would not reduce operational risk; (ii) the Company would no longer be focused on its subscription-based business model; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

EBON Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased June 26, 2020 - April 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 7, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Ebang International Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the proceeds from Ebang's public offerings had been directed to an low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Company's operations; (2) Ebang's sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; (3) Ebang's attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; (4) Ebang's purported crytocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

CS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 29, 2020 - March 31, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 15, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Credit Suisse Group AG made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: defendants concealed material defects in the Company's risk policies and procedures and compliance oversight functions and efforts to allow high-risk clients to take on excessive leverage, including Greensill Capital ("Greensill") and Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), exposing the Company to billions of dollars in losses.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

