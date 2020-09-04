CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GEO, WRCDF and AEP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

GEO Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-geo-group-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=9071&wire=1

WRCDF Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/wirecard-ag-loss-submission-form?prid=9071&wire=1

AEP Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/american-electric-power-company-inc-information-request-form?prid=9071&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

GEO Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 27, 2020 - June 16, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-geo-group-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=9071&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, The GEO Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GEO Group maintained woefully ineffective COVID-19 response procedures; (ii) those inadequate procedures subjected residents of the Company's halfway houses to significant health risks; (iii) accordingly, the Company was vulnerable to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Wirecard AG (OTCPINK:WRCDF)

WRCDF Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 17, 2015 - June 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/wirecard-ag-loss-submission-form?prid=9071&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Wirecard AG made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wirecard overstated its cash balances during the Class Period, falsely claiming €1.9 billion of cash in a trust account that was missing; (2) Wirecard overstated its financial results during the Class Period, including revenue and EBITDA; (3) Wirecard did not have adequate risk management or countermeasures; (4) the Company's external auditor failed to audit Wirecard in accordance with applicable auditing principles; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about Wirecard's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

AEP Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 2, 2016 - July 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/american-electric-power-company-inc-information-request-form?prid=9071&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, American Electric Power Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company covertly participated in the "the largest public corruption case in Ohio history"; (2) the Company secretly funneled substantial funds to Ohio political organizations and politicians to bribe politicians to pass Ohio House Bill 6 ("HB6"), which benefited the Company and its coal-fired generation assets; (3) the Company partially funded a massive, misleading advertising campaign in support of HB6 and in opposition to a ballot initiative to repeal HB6 by passing substantial sums through a web of dark money entities and front companies in order to conceal the Company's involvement; (4) the Company aided in subverting a citizens' ballot initiative to repeal HB6; (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements regarding the Company's regulatory and legislative efforts were materially false and misleading; 6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would face increased scrutiny; (7) the Company was subject to undisclosed risk of reputational, legal, and financial harm; (8) the bribery scheme would jeopardize the benefits the Company sought brought by HB6; (9) as opposed to the its repeated public statements regarding a move to clean energy, the Company sought a dirty energy bailout; (10) as opposed to the Company's repeated public statements regarding protection of its customers' interests, the Company sought an extra and state-mandated surcharge on its customers' bills; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Story continues