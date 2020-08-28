CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GEO, JCOM and WRCDF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

GEO Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 27, 2020 - June 16, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, The GEO Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GEO Group maintained woefully ineffective COVID-19 response procedures; (ii) those inadequate procedures subjected residents of the Company's halfway houses to significant health risks; (iii) accordingly, the Company was vulnerable to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

JCOM Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 5, 2015 - June 29, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, J2 Global, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) J2 Global engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) J2 Global used misleading accounting to hide requisite impairments and underperformance in acquisitions; (3) several so-called independent members of the Company' board of directors and audit committee were not disinterested; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Wirecard AG (OTC PINK:WRCDF)

WRCDF Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 17, 2015 - June 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Wirecard AG made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wirecard overstated its cash balances during the Class Period, falsely claiming €1.9 billion of cash in a trust account that was missing; (2) Wirecard overstated its financial results during the Class Period, including revenue and EBITDA; (3) Wirecard did not have adequate risk management or countermeasures; (4) the Company's external auditor failed to audit Wirecard in accordance with applicable auditing principles; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about Wirecard's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

