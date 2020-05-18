CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FITB, BIDU and GRPN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

FITB Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/fifth-third-bancorp-loss-form?prid=6638&wire=1

BIDU Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/baidu-inc-information-request-form?prid=6638&wire=1

GRPN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/groupon-inc-loss-form?prid=6638&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

FITB Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 26, 2016 - March 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 8, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/fifth-third-bancorp-loss-form?prid=6638&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Fifth Third Bancorp made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as a result of Fifth Third Bank's aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategy, Fifth Third Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts; (ii) since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and, thus, that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (iii) Fifth Third failed to properly implement and monitor its cross-sell program, detect and stop misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (iv) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (v) Fifth Third's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

BIDU Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 16, 2019 - April 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 22, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/baidu-inc-information-request-form?prid=6638&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Baidu, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Baidu's feed services were not in compliance with applicable Chinese regulatory standards; (ii) the foregoing noncompliance subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement, including the removal or suspension of certain of Baidu's services and products; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from online marketing services were unlikely to be sustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

GRPN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 4, 2019 - February 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 29, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/groupon-inc-loss-form?prid=6638&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Groupon, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category; (2) Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/590241/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-FITB-BIDU-and-GRPN-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders



