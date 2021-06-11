CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FGEN, CS and CCXI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

FGEN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/fibrogen-inc-information-request-form?prid=16801&wire=1

CS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/credit-suisse-group-ag-loss-submission-form?prid=16801&wire=1

CCXI Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/chemocentryx-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=16801&wire=1



* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FGEN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 18, 2017 - April 6, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 11, 2021

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/fibrogen-inc-information-request-form?prid=16801&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, FibroGen, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia certain safety analyses submitted in connection with CKD included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors; (ii) FibroGen's analyses with the pre-specified stratification factors result in higher hazard ratios (point estimates of relative risk) and 95% confidence intervals; (iii) based on these analyses the Company could not conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa; (iv) as a result, the Company faced significant uncertainty that its NDA for roxadustat as a treatment for anemia of CKD would be approved by the FDA; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Story continues

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

CS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 29, 2020 - March 31, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 15, 2021

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/credit-suisse-group-ag-loss-submission-form?prid=16801&wire=1



According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Credit Suisse Group AG made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: defendants concealed material defects in the Company's risk policies and procedures and compliance oversight functions and efforts to allow high-risk clients to take on excessive leverage, including Greensill Capital ("Greensill") and Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), exposing the Company to billions of dollars in losses.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

CCXI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 26, 2019 - May 3, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 6, 2021

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/chemocentryx-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=16801&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, ChemoCentryx, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryx's New Drug Application ("NDA") for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/651417/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-FGEN-CS-and-CCXI-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders



