CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FAF, ICPT and HPQ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF)
FAF Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 17, 2017 - October 22, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2020
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, First American Financial Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company failed to implement basic security standards to protect its customers' sensitive personal information and data; (2) the Company faced a heightened risk of cybersecurity failure due to its automation and efficiency initiatives; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)
ICPT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased September 28, 2019 - October 7, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2021
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of safety concerns associated with the use of Ocaliva (obeticholic acid ("OCA")), Intercept's lead product candidate, in treating primary biliary cholangitis; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") investigation into Ocaliva's development, thereby jeopardizing Ocaliva's continued marketability and the sustainability of its sales; (iii) any purported benefits associated with OCA's efficacy in treating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") were outweighed by the risks of its use; (iv) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Company's New Drug Application for OCA in treating patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH; and (v) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)
HPQ Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 6, 2015 - June 21, 2016
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2021
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, HP Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) HP's channel inventory management and sales practices resulted in the sale of supplies to customers that did not need or want the product in order to artificially increase revenues and profits; (b) HP's channel inventory management and sales practices resulted in the sale of supplies to customers outside of designated regions at unsustainable discounts in order to artificially increase revenues and profits; (c) HP's channel inventory management and sales practices resulted in the sale of supplies at steep discounts to customers to encourage those customers to sell the supplies further down the supply channel, out of HP's inventory management metrics; and (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, defendants' statements about HP's business condition and prospects were materially false and misleading when made.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
