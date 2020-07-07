CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ENDP, CODX and IDEX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Endo International Plc (ENDP)

ENDP Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 8, 2017 - June 10, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 18, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Endo International Plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Endo's and/or its subsidiaries' contributions to the opioid crisis (including, but not limited to, their opioid products' disproportionately negative impact on New York and the fraud that Defendants perpetrated on the New York insurance market) were larger in scope than the Company had represented; (ii) part of that contribution to the crisis included Endo publishing and disseminating false information to health care providers regarding the risks and benefits of opioids; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to subject Endo and/or its subsidiaries to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement, as well as significant financial and/or reputational harm, particularly with respect to New York; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)

CODX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 25, 2020 - May 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2020

According to the filed complaint, Co-Diagnostics and its directors and officers (including PhD-level scientists who should know better) made continual, knowing, and willful misstatements about the Company's main product, a Covid-19 diagnostic test. These misstatements had the effect of pumping up the price of Co-Diagnostics' stock while Company officers and directors exercised low-priced options and dumped their stock into the market. Co-Diagnostics' fraudulent misstatements displayed a disregard for basic scientific principles and caused investors to lose millions of dollars.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX)

IDEX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 20, 2020 - June 25, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Ideanomics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ideanomics' Mobile Energy Global Division in Qingdao, China (the "MEG Center") was not "a one million square foot EV expo center" as the Company had stated in press releases; (ii) the Company had been using doctored or altered photographs of the purported MEG Center in Qingdao; (iii) the Company's electric vehicle business in China was not performing nearly as strongly as Ideanomics had represented; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

