CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DOYU, ANAB and CONN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Affected investors purchased DOYU stock in the initial public offering pursuant and/or traceable to the documents used by defendants to conduct that offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 26, 2020

According to the filed complaint, as of the initial public offering: (i) DouYu’s risks related to its top streamers had materialized, including that: (a) a top streamer was actively misrepresenting herself on DouYu’s platform;and (b) costs associated with retaining top streamers was swelling; (ii) DouYu did not ensure that all of its products were fully compliant with current regulatory requirements before those products became available online; and (iii) key interactive features of DouYu’s “lucky draw”were non-compliant with current regulatory requirements.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB)

ANAB Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 10, 2017 - November 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 26, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, AnaptysBio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AnaptysBio failed to disseminate important data from the Company’s Phase 2a trial in atopic dermatitis, including the timing and extent of patients’ use of topical corticosteroids as a rescue therapy during the study and whether any of the patients that utilized rescue therapy were classified as responders at a given time;and (ii) the Company's statements omitted key information from the Company’s Phase 2a trial in peanut allergy, including patients’ average cumulative peanut dose tolerated at day 14 after the administration of etokimab or placebo as well as whether the Company’s decision to exclude 20% of the patients enrolled in the study from the interim analysis due to their mild symptoms was retrospective; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the efficacy and prospects of AnaptysBio’s lead drug asset in the treatment of atopic dermatitis and peanut allergy were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Conn's, Inc. (CONN)

CONN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased September 3, 2019 - December 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 14, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Conn's, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Conn’s was experiencing an increase in first payment defaults and 60-plus day delinquencies; (2) as a result, Conn’s was reasonably likely to record an increase to its provision for bad debts; (3) the Company made certain underwriting adjustments, including tightening its standards for new customers and online applicants; (4) as a result, the Company’s same-store sales would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

