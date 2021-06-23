CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadlines Related to the Following Companies: Danimer Scientific, Inc., f/k/a Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DNMR), Array Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRY), ContextLogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISH)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of important approaching deadlines regarding class action lawsuits against the following companies for violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased any of the below-listed stocks during the referenced time periods and want to discuss your legal rights, please contact Marc Ackerman, Esquire or Jason Brodsky, Esquire at 877-534-2590. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, INC., f/k/a Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNMR)

Shares purchased between October 5, 2020 and May 4, 2021

Deadline : July 13, 2021

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the defendants overstated and/or misstated the biodegradability and environmentally-friendly nature of its Nodax product; (2) the defendants misrepresented the size of Danimer's facilities, production capacity and actual production amounts, and costs; (3) the defendants misrepresented Danimer's growth, financial results, and financial projections; (4) Danimer had deficient internal controls; and (5) as a result, Danimer's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Deadline : July 13, 2021

ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (Nasdaq:ARRY)

Shares purchased between October 14, 2020 and May 11, 2021 or shares pursuant and/or traceable to the October 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"), or to the Company's December 2020 offering (the "December 2020 SPO"), or March 2021 offering (the "March 2021 SPO, and together with the IPO and December 2020 SPO, the "Offerings")

Deadline : July 13, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period and in the Offerings, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the ongoing impact of various rising costs, including costs related to certain supplies such as steel, as well as Array's freight costs; and (2) as result of the foregoing, Array's positive statements about its business and operations lacked a reasonable basis.

Deadline : July 13, 2021

CONTEXTLOGIC, INC. (Nasdaq:WISH)

Shares purchased between December 16, 2020 and May 12, 2021, or pursuant or traceable to ContextLogic's December 16, 2020 initial public stock offering ("IPO")

Deadline : July 16, 2021

According to the filed complaint, the defendants failed to disclose and misrepresented the following adverse facts that existed at the time of the IPO: (1) ContextLogic's fourth quarter 2020 monthly active users ("MAUs") had declined materially and were not then growing; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants materially overstated ContextLogic's business metrics and financial prospects.

Deadline : July 16, 2021

