CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DDD, CS and PTON: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)

DDD Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 6, 2020 - March 1, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 8, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, 3D Systems Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D Systems' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

CS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 29, 2020 - March 31, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Credit Suisse Group AG made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: defendants concealed material defects in the Company's risk policies and procedures and compliance oversight functions and efforts to allow high-risk clients to take on excessive leverage, including Greensill Capital ("Greensill") and Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), exposing the Company to billions of dollars in losses.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

PTON Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased September 11, 2020 - May 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 28, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Peloton Interactive, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in addition to the tragic death of a child, Peloton's Tread+ had caused a serious safety threat to children and pets as there were multiple incidents of injury to both; (2) safety was not a priority to Peloton as defendants were aware of serious injuries and death resulting from the Tread+, yet did not recall or suggest a halt of the use of the Tread+; (3) as a result of the safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") declared that the Tread+ posed a serious risk to public health and safety and urgently recommended that consumers with small children cease using the Tread+; (4) the CPSC also found a safety threat to Tread+ users if they lost their balance; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Peloton's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

