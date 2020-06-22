CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CTMX, ENDP and CEMI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX)

CTMX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 17, 2018 - May 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 20, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CytomX had downplayed issues with CX-072's efficacy observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-072 clinical program; (ii) CytomX had similarly downplayed issues with CX-2009's efficacy and safety observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-2009 clinical program; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Endo International Plc (ENDP)

ENDP Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 8, 2017 - June 10, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 18, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Endo International Plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Endo's and/or its subsidiaries' contributions to the opioid crisis (including, but not limited to, their opioid products' disproportionately negative impact on New York and the fraud that Defendants perpetrated on the New York insurance market) were larger in scope than the Company had represented; (ii) part of that contribution to the crisis included Endo publishing and disseminating false information to health care providers regarding the risks and benefits of opioids; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to subject Endo and/or its subsidiaries to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement, as well as significant financial and/or reputational harm, particularly with respect to New York; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI)

CEMI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 1, 2020 - June 16, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 17, 2020

According to the filed complaint, defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated Chembio's stock price and operated as a fraud or deceit by misrepresenting the efficacy of the Company's Dual Path Platform ("DPP") COVID-19 test. Defendants allegedly achieved this by making false statements about Chembio's DPP COVID-19 test, although they knew or at least recklessly disregarded that there were material performance concerns with the test. When defendants' prior misrepresentations were disclosed and became apparent to the market, the price of Chembio stock fell precipitously as the prior artificial inflation came out of Chembio's stock price.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

