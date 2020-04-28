CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CRON, ANAB and NCLH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

CRON Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 9, 2019 - March 2, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Cronos Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cronos had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company's ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB)

ANAB Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 10, 2017 - November 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, AnaptysBio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AnaptysBio failed to disseminate important data from the Company's Phase 2a trial in atopic dermatitis, including the timing and extent of patients' use of topical corticosteroids as a rescue therapy during the study and whether any of the patients that utilized rescue therapy were classified as responders at a given time;and (ii) the Company's statements omitted key information from the Company's Phase 2a trial in peanut allergy, including patients' average cumulative peanut dose tolerated at day 14 after the administration of etokimab or placebo as well as whether the Company's decision to exclude 20% of the patients enrolled in the study from the interim analysis due to their mild symptoms was retrospective; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the efficacy and prospects of AnaptysBio's lead drug asset in the treatment of atopic dermatitis and peanut allergy were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

NCLH Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 20, 2020 - March 12, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements regarding the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

