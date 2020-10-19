CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COTY, BMRN and ACB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

COTY Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/coty-inc-information-request-form?prid=10250&wire=1

BMRN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=10250&wire=1

ACB Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aurora-cannabis-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=10250&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY)

COTY Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 3, 2016 - May 28, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 3, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/coty-inc-information-request-form?prid=10250&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Coty Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) despite being no stranger to beauty brand acquisitions, Coty did not have adequate processes and procedures in place to assess and properly value the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics acquisitions; (2) as a result, Coty had overpaid for the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics; (3) Coty did not have adequate infrastructure to smoothly integrate and support the beauty brands that it acquired from P&G, including an adequate supply chain; (4) as a result of its inadequate infrastructure, Coty was not successfully integrating the beauty brands it acquired from P&G and not delivering synergies from the acquisition; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Coty's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Coty's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN)

BMRN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 28, 2020 - August 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 24, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=10250&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) differences between the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational adenoassociated virus gene therapy, limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support valoctocogene roxaparvovec's durability of effect; (ii) as a result, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would not approve the Biologics License Application for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without additional data; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB)

ACB Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 13, 2020 - September 4, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 1, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aurora-cannabis-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=10250&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Aurora Cannabis Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aurora had significantly overpaid for previous acquisitions and experienced degradation in certain assets, including its production facilities and inventory; (ii) the Company's purported "business transformation plan" and cost reset failed to mitigate the foregoing issues; (iii) accordingly, it was foreseeable that the Company would record significant goodwill and asset impairment charges; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Story continues