CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CEMI, IDEX and GWRE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

CEMI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 12, 2020 - June 16, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2020

According to the filed complaint, defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated Chembio's stock price and operated as a fraud or deceit by misrepresenting the efficacy of the Company's Dual Path Platform ("DPP") COVID-19 test. Defendants allegedly achieved this by making false statements about Chembio's DPP COVID-19 test, although they knew or at least recklessly disregarded that there were material performance concerns with the test. When defendants' prior misrepresentations were disclosed and became apparent to the market, the price of Chembio stock fell precipitously as the prior artificial inflation came out of Chembio's stock price.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

IDEX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 20, 2020 - June 25, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Ideanomics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ideanomics' Mobile Energy Global Division in Qingdao, China (the "MEG Center") was not "a one million square foot EV expo center" as the Company had stated in press releases; (ii) the Company had been using doctored or altered photographs of the purported MEG Center in Qingdao; (iii) the Company's electric vehicle business in China was not performing nearly as strongly as Ideanomics had represented; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

GWRE Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 6, 2019 - March 4, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2020

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Guidewire Software, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company's transition to the cloud was not going well; (2) that Guidewire's cloud-based products needed to be improved to meet customer needs and catch up with rival systems; (3) that the Company's failed transition to the cloud was also hurting Guidewire's traditional on-premise business; and (4) as a result, Guidewire's revenue guidance, including guidance principally based on significantly increasing demand for the Company's cloud-based products, was baseless and unattainable.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

