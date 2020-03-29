CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BYND, LK and ALGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

BYND Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/beyond-meat-inc-loss-form?prid=5842&wire=1

LK Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/luckin-coffee-inc-loss-form?prid=5842&wire=1

ALGN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-form-2?prid=5842&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)

BYND Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 2, 2019 - January 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 30, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/beyond-meat-inc-loss-form?prid=5842&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Beyond Meat, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Beyond Meat's termination of its supply agreement with Don Lee constituted a breach of that agreement, thus exposing the Company to foreseeable legal liability and reputational harm; (ii) Beyond Meat and certain of its employees had doctored and omitted material information from a food safety consultant's report, which the Company represented as accurate to Don Lee; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK)

LK Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 13, 2019 - January 31, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 13, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/luckin-coffee-inc-loss-form?prid=5842&wire=1

Story continues

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Luckin Coffee Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) certain of Luckin's financial performance metrics, including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expenses, and revenue contribution from "other products" were inflated; (ii) Luckin's financial results thus overstated the Company's financial health and were consequently unreliable; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

ALGN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 24, 2019 - July 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 1, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-form-2?prid=5842&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Align Technology, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Align was then experiencing a significant decline in demand for its products in the important Chinese market; (b) Chinese consumer sentiment towards the Company was deteriorating; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Align and its businesses were lacking in a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583055/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-BYND-LK-and-ALGN-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders



